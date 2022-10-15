Game Day: Florida vs LSU (ESPN, 7 pm)

— The Florida-LSU sequence has been outlined by shootouts of late, what with the Gators averaging 518 yards and almost 35 factors per recreation the final three years. The rivalry has been outlined by one other aspect, as effectively.

Victories for the Tigers.

Despite these gaudy offensive UF numbers (and an all-time sequence that stands a good 33-32-2 in favor of the Gators), LSU has received every of the earlier three conferences, 4 of the final 5, seven of the final 9, and 9 of the final 12. As you would possibly guess (or maybe recall), the Tigers have put up some fairly fats digits of their very own throughout that span.

* How about 449 yards (a whopping 321 speeding) within the 49-42 back-and-forth affair Oct. 16, 2021 at Baton Rouge, an end result that kicked in a three-game dropping streak for the Gators and, ultimately, the firing of Coach Dan Mullen.

* UF out-gained LSU in whole yards 609 to 418 within the COViD-delayed 2020 recreation, however the Gators submarined themselves with three first-half turnovers and one pretty memorable late penalty in dropping 37-34 at dwelling with a potential berth within the College Football Playoff on the road.

* In 2019, each groups had been unbeaten and ranked within the high 10, with Joe Burrow and the Tigers midway by their Heisman Trophy and national-championship season. LSU received that received one 42-28, seizing command with 4 consecutive landing drives — two to finish the primary half, two to begin the second — on the way in which to 511 yards.

So what to make of Saturday’s 2022 assembly, with the Gators (4-2, 1-2) and Tigers (4-2, 2-1) squaring off Saturday evening at sold-out Spurrier/Florida Field on “Tom Petty Night” in a recreation between two first-year coaches — UF’s Billy Napier and LSU’s Brian Kelly, by means of Notre Dame — trying to rebuild a pair of proud packages? The two have performed yearly since 1971 and the Gators haven’t misplaced 4 straight within the sequence since 1977-80.

With their an identical present won-loss data come some pretty even statistics; on offense, that’s. The Gators common 435.3 yards per recreation, which ranks seventh within the Southeastern Conference and forty ninth nationally, in comparison with the Tigers at 428.8 (eighth and 54th), with Arizona State switch quarterback Jayden Daniels (1,215 yards, 7 TD, 1 INT) off to a reasonably stable begin at 256.7 yards passing per recreation. He additionally leads the staff in speeding (359 yards, 3 TD).

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels, the switch from Arizona State, will present a severe menace as each a passer and runner.

Florida is twelfth within the SEC in whole protection, giving up 412.8 yards every week, which is 99th nationally. Those numbers play into the pattern of the earlier three conferences within the sequence, the place the UF protection has appeared helpless at occasions. Tigers tailback Tyrion Davis-Price gashed the Gators for a school-record 287 yards on 36 carries a 12 months in the past. The solely cause UF was in that recreation was as a result of Anthony Richardson , then a redshirt sophomore, got here off the bench to go for 3 touchdowns and run for an additional. He additionally had a pair of turnovers in aid.

Richardson, with 5 touchdowns and 7 interceptions this season, could need to do some little bit of all the things once more, ideally with out the turnovers (he has 9 on the season, together with two in final week’s 24-17 win over Missouri). The Gators, although, determine to depend on a speeding assault that’s averaging 214.0 yards per recreation, which is fourth in convention and nineteenth general.

LSU has the league’s No. 4-rated protection, permitting 328.5 yards per recreation (twenty ninth in FBS). The Tigers, just like the Gators two weeks earlier, obtained lit up by Tennessee’s high-powered steamroller in a 40-13 dwelling defeat final week, with the Volunteers cranking out 511 yards.

How will all these quantity shake out Saturday evening within the “Swamp?”

Kickoff is about for 7 p.m. on ESPN, with Joe Tessitore on play-by-play, Greg McElroy offering evaluation and Katie George working the sidelines. For radio and tv broadcast information, click on right here. The recreation might be replayed Sunday at 7 p.m. and once more Monday at 5:30 a.m., each on the SEC Network. The Learfield Gator IMG Sports Network protection, with Sean Kelly and Shane Matthews within the sales space, and Tate Casey on the sidelines, will start at 4 p.m.