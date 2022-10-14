Florida

Game Preview and Predictions: LSU vs. Florida

October 14, 2022
Chronicle Reporter


The Tigers enter their matchup in opposition to Florida with one thing to show. As this program continues to rebuild underneath Brian Kelly, they’ll face a Gators squad in the identical place, which makes Saturday night time that rather more of a “prove it” sport.

Kelly and the Tigers perceive Saturday night time generally is a foundational piece to what this program is constructing for the long run.

Here’s a dive into the newest betting odds heading into Saturday night time, the Kelly vs. Napier dynamic, storylines and predictions:

Betting Odds

Florida is favored by 2.5 factors over LSU with the over/underneath set at 50.5, in keeping with SI Sportsbook. Both applications enter the matchup sitting at 4-2, trying to make a press release Saturday night time.

