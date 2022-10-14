Game Preview and Predictions: LSU vs. Florida

The Tigers enter their matchup in opposition to Florida with one thing to show. As this program continues to rebuild underneath Brian Kelly, they’ll face a Gators squad in the identical place, which makes Saturday night time that rather more of a “prove it” sport.
Kelly and the Tigers perceive Saturday night time generally is a foundational piece to what this program is constructing for the long run.
Here’s a dive into the newest betting odds heading into Saturday night time, the Kelly vs. Napier dynamic, storylines and predictions:
Betting Odds
Florida is favored by 2.5 factors over LSU with the over/underneath set at 50.5, in keeping with SI Sportsbook. Both applications enter the matchup sitting at 4-2, trying to make a press release Saturday night time.
The primetime matchup presents the Tigers with one of many extra hostile environments they’ll face this season. A sport that formally offered out in the course of the preseason, Brian Kelly and his Tigers anticipate an electrical ambiance.
Brian Kelly vs. Billy Napier
It goes with out saying how essential this sport is for each decision-makers. With two coaches who’re of their first season within the SEC, establishing an id is of the utmost significance, and frankly, neither program has simply but.
Could this be the weekend each groups create one? It may very well be. But one other foremost piece to this puzzle is the Kelly and Napier dynamic. During the LSU teaching search, Napier’s title was introduced up on quite a few events. Though nothing was set in stone and no provide was made, the LSU neighborhood definitely ran with reviews in regards to the “what if” facet.
For Kelly, he’s trusting the method in his new residence. Rome wasn’t inbuilt a day and in the end Kelly’s time in Baton Rouge will likely be judged on his full physique of labor. Not Year 1. This weekend offers Kelly and the Tigers with an opportunity to start making a press release within the SEC by going into The Swamp and popping out with a victory.
Battle within the Trenches
In Saturday night time’s primetime contest, the battle within the trenches will in the end resolve who comes out on high. With LSU’s line of defense being their strongest place group, they’ll face fairly the check in opposition to a Florida offensive line who has been regular all season lengthy, particularly within the run sport.
Florida operating again Montrell Johnson averages a whopping 8.0 yards per carry. The Tigers should assault this Florida line and get to Johnson within the backfield with a purpose to hold this dashing assault in examine.
On the opposite hand, LSU’s offensive line will carry out their sixth offensive line mixture in seven video games. Facing a Florida line of defense that has numerous star caliber gamers, the inexperience and lack of continuity the Tigers possess will likely be one thing to maintain a detailed eye on.
Whoever can dominate on the line of scrimmage ought to win this one. It’s been a focus in each groups’ sport plan and will play a pivotal function Saturday night time in The Swamp.
Predictions
Ultimately containing Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson and holding their dashing assault in examine will put LSU in place to win this one and grow to be 2-0 on the highway within the SEC. With the Tigers’ line of defense making ready for his or her largest check of the season, they’ll be the deciding issue Saturday night time.
On the opposite aspect of the ball it’s the identical previous story. Will LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels present consistency on this passing assault in opposition to a weak Gators secondary? Time will inform.
Score Prediction: Florida 27, LSU 24