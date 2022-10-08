Gameday Central: Florida State Seminoles vs. NC State Wolfpack preview, odds, how to watch

The Florida State Seminoles (4-1, 2-1) are in Raleigh to face the 14th-ranked NC State Wolfpack (4-1, 0-1) at Carter-Finley Stadium tonight, within the ACC Network’s prime time 8 p.m. slot.

NC State has gained 4 of its final 5 conferences versus the Seminoles, the final two in a row together with final season’s 28-14 victory in Tallahassee, and have the seventh-longest lively house streak at 13 video games. However, the Wolfpack have by no means gained three in a row towards the Seminoles of their 42 conferences.

NC State’s nostril sort out Cory Durden will likely be going through the Seminoles for the second time, however will likely be on the sport subject with FSU in a soccer recreation for the thirty fourth time. Durden performed in 32 video games, beginning 16, for FSU from 2018-20. He performed in seven video games in 2020 earlier than opting out of the rest of the season whereas recovering from COVID and a shoulder harm. He began 12 of the 13 video games he performed in in the course of the 2019 marketing campaign.

Florida State’s protection ranks 2nd within the ACC and twenty second within the nation in passing protection, holding opponents to a median of 179.4 yards per recreation via the air. FSU additionally ranks 4th within the ACC and twenty fifth nationally by amassing 2.80 sacks per recreation, led by Jared Verse’s ACC-best common of 1.00 sacks per recreation.

According to DraftKings, Florida State is a 3.5-point underdog with an over/under of 50.5 total points.

Join us right here in every quarter-by-quarter dwell recreation threads and present your assist, whereas sharing in all of the feelings, pleasure, and frustrations, that being a real NOLE is all about.

Florida State Seminoles vs. NC State Wolfpack Game Threads:



How to Watch

Date

Saturday, October 8

Time

8:00 p.m.

Watch

ACC Network

Stream

ESPN, Hulu, FuboTV

Listen

Seminoles Radio Network

Florida State recreation notes through Seminoles.com



Florida State travels to 14th-ranked NC State for the center recreation of a three-week stretch towards ranked opponents, all ACC Atlantic Division matchups.

FSU’s 4-1 begin is this system’s finest since a 6-0 begin to the 2015 season and is the sixth time since 2010 FSU has gained at the very least 4 of its first 5 video games.

The Seminoles, whose final season with at the very least eight wins was in 2016, are 8-4 of their final 12 video games, together with a 5-3 mark of their final eight ACC contests.

Florida State is tied for the ACC lead and for tenth nationally with a median of 9.4 yards per cross try and likewise leads the ACC and ranks eleventh nationally with a median of 14.62 yards per completion. Jordan Travis’ common of 9.7 yards per cross try is tied for eighth within the nation and for 1st within the ACC, whereas his 14.77 yards per completion is 1st within the convention and tenth within the nation.

FSU is 2nd within the ACC in whole offense and speeding offense whereas rating Third within the convention in passing offense and Third-down conversions. Its common of 481.6 yards of whole offense per recreation is seventeenth within the nation, whereas its 203.8 speeding yards per recreation ranks twenty third. FSU is changing 48.4 p.c of its Third-down alternatives, twenty fourth nationally, and ranks thirty fifth within the nation with a median of 277.8 passing yards per recreation.

The Seminoles are permitting a median of 1.20 sacks per recreation, 2nd-lowest within the ACC, and haven’t allowed a sack in two of their 5 video games this season. Florida State has 14 video games with out permitting a sack within the final 10 years, together with two every in 2021 and 2022.

Florida State has scored on 9 of its 10 first drives of a half this season, with eight touchdowns on these 9 scoring drives. FSU scored touchdowns on its first drive of each halves towards Duquesne, at Louisville, towards Boston College and towards Wake Forest and likewise made a subject purpose to open the second half towards LSU.

The Seminoles rank 1st within the ACC and ninth within the nation in kickoff return protection, permitting a median of solely 14.75 yards per kickoff return, and 2nd within the ACC and 14th nationally permitting a median of two.00 yards per punt return. Florida State and Army are the one two groups to rank within the top-14 in each kickoff return and punt return protection.

FSU is also 2nd within the ACC and eleventh nationally in blocked kicks, with each of FSU’s blocks within the 24-23 win vs. LSU, which was the third recreation with a number of blocks beneath head coach Mike Norvell. FSU is sixteenth within the nation with a median of 25.9 yards per kickoff return, highlighted by Trey Benson’s 93-yard landing return on the opening kickoff vs. Boston College.

NC State has gained 4 of the final 5 conferences with Florida State – successful 27-21 in Tallahassee in 2017, 47-28 at house in 2018, 38-22 at house in 2020 and 28-14 final season on the highway. The Wolfpack fell 13-31 in 2019 in Tallahassee.

Wolfpack defensive coordinator Tony Gibson and Florida State head coach Mike Norvell have been on the identical employees at Pitt in 2011. Gibson was the secondary coach whereas Norvell was the co-offensive coordinator and coached large receivers.

NC State particular groups coordinator/FB/TE coach Todd Goebbel and FSU DC Adam Fuller coached collectively at Marshall (2015- 18).

Seminoles ST coordinator/DE coach John Papuchis was on the Nebraska employees with Wolfpack OL coach John Garrison and OC Tim Beck (2008-14). Papuchis was a GA at Kansas in 2002-03 when Dave Doeren was teaching the Jayhawk LBs.

The Wolfpack has outscored the Seminoles 82-17 within the first quarter of the final eight video games within the sequence.

The Wolfpack was the primary staff to defeat Florida State on its house turf after the Seminoles joined the ACC in 1992. The Wolfpack gained 34-28 in Tallahassee on 11/10/2001.

Starting left offensive sort out Anthony Belton is from Tallahassee and attended Florida State University School.

