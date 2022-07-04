Garcia Offers Amendment To Stop California High-Speed Rail Federal Funding



Congressman Mike Garcia , R-Santa Clarita, supplied an modification throughout the House Appropriations Committee markup of the FY2023 Transportation, Housing, and Urban Development Bill that might prohibit federal funds from getting used for California’s failing High-Speed Rail mission.

Originally, the high-speed rail from Los Angeles to San Francisco was estimated to price about $33 billion and start working in 2020, stated officers with Garcia.

However, the failed mission is now projected to price $105 billion and counting, and nonetheless has no concrete date of completion.

“This rail project was meant to cost the taxpayers only so much, and yet the failing execution of this project is now resulting in a ballooning cost estimate without a realistic timeline for completion. The coordinate system for this project is completely out of whack from its initial plan, which is why I proposed there be no further federal dollars wasted here,” stated Garcia. “This is a straightforward amendment. I’m not anti-trains. I think they serve a purpose in the greater metropolitan areas like Los Angeles and San Francisco. I am, however, anti-government waste and that is why I proposed this amendment.”

Garcia’s modification was in the end shot down by the Democrat majority within the committee, officers added.

Last yr, Garcia advocated in opposition to funding the California Rail Project to Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg throughout a House Appropriations Subcommittee on Transportation, Housing, and Urban Development listening to.

Click here to see Garcia’s introduction of the modification.

