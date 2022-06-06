Gareth Southgate says Germany still the benchmark as England aim to win major tournament | Football News

Gareth Southgate has stated Germany stay the benchmark for England of their quest to turn into a trophy-winning pressure at main tournaments forward of their Nations League conflict in Munich.
England shall be aiming to bounce again from Saturday’s 1-Zero loss to Hungary once they face Hansi Flick’s aspect on the Allianz Area of their second Group C sport on Tuesday night.
Southgate steered England to their first knockout win over Germany in 55 years once they final met, the 2-Zero win at Wembley final June securing their place within the final eight of Euro 2020.
However Southgate nonetheless views Germany for example for his younger aspect to observe when it comes to their pedigree at main tournaments.
“For me, Germany and Brazil are nonetheless the benchmark when it comes to international locations who’ve commonly and persistently gained tournaments,” he stated at his pre-match press convention on Monday.
“Everybody will discuss concerning the 5-1 right here, however they ended up within the World Cup ultimate on the again of that World Cup qualifying marketing campaign.
“You must respect what they’ve been and what they’re as a rustic, in footballing phrases. That mentality is what we’re making an attempt to create.
“We have got to maintain making an attempt to get to the latter levels of competitors and video games like tomorrow are good for us. It’s precisely the type of take a look at we want.”
He added: “I feel it is an amazing measure for us. This shall be an excellent take a look at of the place we’re at at this explicit second in time.
“Nevertheless it will not outline the place we’re in 5 months’ time. If we beat them tomorrow, that does not imply we shall be nice in 5 months. Lots will occur in that interval.
“However certainly one of our hardest challenges a few years in the past for the staff was that we had obtained to a World Cup semi-final, however may we beat the larger groups?
“Since then, we’ve gained in Spain, we’ve beat Belgium in Wembley and we’ve crushed Germany. We’re beginning to get these outcomes and we’ve to proceed making an attempt to do this.”
Southgate confirmed James Justin and Fikayo Tomori is not going to be prepared for the sport, whereas Phil Foden is sidelined following a constructive Covid take a look at, however he expects Marc Guehi to be accessible together with Raheem Sterling.
Stones: Beating Germany at Euro 2020 was a giant step for us
Southgate was joined within the press convention by defender John Stones, who described England’s win over Germany at Euro 2020 as a “huge step” for the staff.
“It was an unbelievable stage we beat them on,” he stated. “It was a giant step, as a staff and a nation, I feel, to progress in that event and to point out ourselves what we’re able to.
“We have set a marker now the place we have got to copy issues like that. We have got to be constant at profitable and beating huge groups, taking part in nicely in opposition to them.
“That is the problem for us as gamers. We have set the bar.”
Stones additionally urged his team-mates to study from Saturday’s 1-Zero loss to Hungary, including: “The opposite day was a giant studying curve for us as a collective.
“We have had an unbelievable run. That stopped the opposite day with our first loss in God is aware of what number of video games.
“Nevertheless it’s right down to us how we bounce again, and the way we present our character and expertise.
“What a sport to do this in tomorrow.”
Stones additionally shrugged off discuss of fatigue among the many gamers as they put together for the second of 4 Nations League video games following a gruelling home season.
“We might play all 12 months spherical if we may,” he stated. “Everyone seems to be combating for his or her place on the World Cup and making an attempt to play nicely.”
Southgate echoed Stones’ feedback, saying: “The mindset of this group is that they need to push and so they need to carry out nicely.
“We’ll handle their load via coaching and thru their match minutes.
“Each certainly one of them desires to play tomorrow evening, there is not any doubting that. There’s large motivation within the group.
“I do not assume the lengthy season was the reason for the end result the opposite day. It is not simple to cease after which maintain going once more. The warmth additionally had a giant bodily affect.”
Learn extra about NBA MLB, NFL