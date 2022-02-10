Garland brewery’s wall collapses during winter storm

We didn’t see a ton of damage from last week’s winter storm—but @intrinsicbrew in Garland got dealt a nasty hand by Mother Nature.

Part of a wall in their beer garden collapsed!

Thankfully no one was out there.

It’s a historic building—at 10 on @wfaa hear from the owner. pic.twitter.com/hgc65R57ZJ

— Matt Howerton (@HowertonNews) February 10, 2022