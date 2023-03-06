Garland crash: Mother, 3 children injured in apparent hit-and-run





GARLAND, Texas — An investigation is underway after an apparent hit-and-run crash in Garland that concerned a mom and her 3 children, police stated.

According to police, the crash took place on Sunday afternoon on eastbound LBJ Freeway at Northwest Highway. The incident brought about the eastbound lanes in the world to near.

Police stated the crash concerned two automobiles and that a type of automobiles left the scene.

A mom and her 3 children — two little toddlers and an toddler — had been throughout the car that remained on the crash scene, police stated. The 4 had been transported to a medical institution by means of the fireplace division “out of an abundance of caution,” in keeping with police.

Their stipulations are unknown right now.

Police, for now, may best describe the opposite car as a maroon full-sized pickup truck with outsized tires.

There had been no additional main points because the investigation continues.

