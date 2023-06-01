Garland ISD Bus Driver Helped Teen Being Lured Into Car

Reva, a bus driving force from Garland ISD, spotted a person seeking to trap certainly one of her middle-school scholars into his automobile on May 18, 2023. The pupil ran against the bus and Reva helped her within. The guy drove off as Reva made observe of his registration code quantity. She acted briefly through the usage of the bus to drive the person to force in entrance of it with a view to download pictures of the automobile and registration code. Reva contacted the police and it used to be due to this fact published that the suspect used to be Jonathan Haung Trinh, a sought after guy accused of indecent attack in Richardson the day prior to the stumble upon. Reva’s movements stored the scholar from a probably bad state of affairs, and Transportation Departments’s Safety and Training Manager Tim Logan praised her bravery and fast pondering.

Logan stated, “We transport over 14,000 students a day. But we’re especially proud of Ms. Reva and the actions and precautions that she took to help this student avoid a possibly very dangerous situation.” Reva gave recommendation to scholars looking forward to the bus, “Be aware of your surroundings, don’t be on the phone… especially when you’re waiting to get on the bus.”

The tale used to be reported through CBS News and NBCDFW.

Related