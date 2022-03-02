Garland ISD is offering free vaccines for COVID-19, tetanus, meningitis

Garland ISD is offering free immunization clinics for students who want or need to get vaccines, including those for COVID-19, meningitis, HPV and the tetanus booster.

Here’s when and where students can vaccinated.

Garland ISD Enrollment Center

Students can get required vaccines, like the meningitis and tetanus booster, for free at the district’s Enrollment Center Clinic at 720 Stadium Drive.

Vaccines are offered at the center every Wednesday between 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., but appointments are required.

To make an appointment, call 972-494-8538.

The Garland Health Department also offers walk-ins with no appointment required between 7:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Fees may apply. For more information call 972-205-3370.

Parents can save more than $400 by getting vaccinations for their children through Garland ISD, according to the district.

Students who get vaccinated between March 7 and March 11 will get a free Dairy Queen ice cream voucher.