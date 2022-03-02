Garland ISD is offering free vaccines for COVID-19, tetanus, meningitis

Garland ISD is offering free immunization clinics for students who want or need to get vaccines, including those for COVID-19, meningitis, HPV and the tetanus booster.
Here’s when and where students can vaccinated.
Garland ISD Enrollment Center
- Students can get required vaccines, like the meningitis and tetanus booster, for free at the district’s Enrollment Center Clinic at 720 Stadium Drive.
- Vaccines are offered at the center every Wednesday between 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., but appointments are required.
- To make an appointment, call 972-494-8538.
The Garland Health Department also offers walk-ins with no appointment required between 7:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Fees may apply. For more information call 972-205-3370.
Parents can save more than $400 by getting vaccinations for their children through Garland ISD, according to the district.
Students who get vaccinated between March 7 and March 11 will get a free Dairy Queen ice cream voucher.