Garland police shooting: Suspect shot by officers





GARLAND, Texas — An investigation is underway after police mentioned officers shot a suspect all over an trade of gunfire on Monday.

According to police, two Garland officers in a squad automobile had been serious about a chase with a suspect after an tried visitors forestall round 5:30 p.m.

Police mentioned the suspect stopped in the community on Glenhaven Drive, exited the automobile and pulled out a handgun. According to police, the suspect fired a couple of pictures at officers.

The two officers were given out in their automobile and returned fireplace, police mentioned.

The suspect was once struck once or more and was once transported to a health center in vital situation, in step with police. The suspect has now not but been known.

There had been no officers injured all over the incident.

The two officers concerned had been put on administrative depart, in keeping with division coverage, amid the investigation.

