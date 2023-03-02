Garland police: Two Dallas teens charged in fatal shooting





GARLAND, Texas — Two youngsters were arrested and charged with homicide in the February shooting demise of a 22-year-old Dallas guy, the Garland Police Department introduced. According to the dep., a 14-year-old and 15-year-old, each from Dallas, were charged with homicide in the demise of Quincy Lee Branch. Police mentioned the 14-year-old was once already in custody on an unrelated fee after they added the fee of homicide. Garland PD mentioned on Sunday, Feb. 5 round 12:30 a.m., officials have been known as to an condo development in the 4600 block of Saturn Road by way of Northwest Highway after a automobile crashed into the development and stuck fireplace. While citizens have been being evacuated from the development, Garland cops found out that the 2 other folks throughout the automobile that crashed had gunshot wounds. Both sufferers, known as Branch and a 19-year-old from Fort Worth, have been transported to a neighborhood health facility. Branch later died from his accidents, and the 19-year-old was once anticipated to get well, police mentioned. Police mentioned the teenager suspects, whose names or pictures have no longer been launched, at the moment are being held in the Henry Wade Juvenile Justice Center. The investigation into the crime is ongoing. Garland police are asking someone with information relating to this crime to name the dep. at 972-485-4840. Other North Texas headlines:

