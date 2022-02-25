Gary Chambers Speaks On Black History Month On “Social Society”

“If you understand your historical past, you understand what your future is able to…”

On this week’s episode of ALLBLK’s “Social Society”, host Kendall Kyndall and our Managing Editor Dani Canada chat with a Senate Candidate who set the Web ablaze, and BOSSIP’s received an unique first look.

Gary Chambers chatted with the 2 in regards to the concept of Black individuals shifting away from Black History Month in favor of Black Future Month.

In keeping with the Lousiana Senate Candidate who advocated for and smoked hashish in a marketing campaign advert and held schoolboard Connie “AKKKountable” in a viral video, that concept is preposterous.

“They received individuals throughout this nation proper now storming college board conferences for you NOT to be taught your historical past,” stated Chambers on “Social Society” whereas referencing Vital Race Principle. “Why within the hell would you eliminate it? We now have to honor the legacy and shoulders on which we stand. Why is it that we’ve got not seen the photographs of P.B.S. Pinchback and Oscar Dunn? he added referencing Pinchback, the second Black Governor in america, and Dunn, the primary Black man to function appearing governor of a U.S. state. “As a result of They don’t need you to know your historical past.”

That’s not all, nevertheless, Chambers additionally informed Kendall and Dani that we as Black individuals must “construct our personal buildings.”

“I feel that’s on us,” stated Chambers. “The query turns into when do we start to stay out our legacy each day?”

Highly effective phrases!

Watch under.

You may see Gary Chambers’ full “Social Society” interview when it airs Monday, February 28 on ALLBLK.

As beforehand reported season two of ALLBLK’s “Social Society” isn’t solely hosted by Kendall Kyndall, it’s additionally hosted by Angela Simmons (Rising Up Hip Hop), Reginae Carter (Delight & Prejudice: Atlanta), and Kendra G. (radio persona for Chicago’s WGCI Morning Present).

Friends to date have included Princess Love, Sukihana, Charlamagne Tha God, Toya Wright, Bow Wow and extra.

Click on HERE to tune in.

Social Society is a manufacturing of Large Little Sis Media, a three way partnership between Sheena Carter’s IV League Inventive and LaTisha Fortune’s Nice Fortune Movies. Govt produced by Carter, Fortune and ALLBLK founder Robert L. Johnson, Season 2 of Social Society will function 15 episodes, airing weekly on Mondays.