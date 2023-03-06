Gary Rossington, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 71





WASHINGTON — Gary Rossington, a founding member and guitarist of Southern rock band Lynyrd Skynyrd, died Sunday at the age 71.

The band showed Rossington’s loss of life on its official Facebook page on Sunday evening. A explanation for loss of life used to be no longer published.

“It is with our deepest sympathy and sadness that we have to advise, that we lost our brother, friend, family member, songwriter and guitarist, Gary Rossington, today,” the post read. “Gary is now with his Skynyrd brothers and family in heaven and playing it pretty, like he always does.Please keep Dale, Mary, Annie and the entire Rossington family in your prayers and respect the family’s privacy at this difficult time.”

Rossington used to be the ultimate surviving member of the unique Lynyrd Skynyrd. Bassist Larry Junestrom died in 2019.

The Jacksonville local used to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2006 along his bandmates.

This is a breaking news tale. Check again later for extra updates.

tale via Source link