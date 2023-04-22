Gas leak in Bradenton led to evacuations

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) answered to a possible fuel leak on Saturday morning at exactly 8:05 AM. The incident befell between ninth St. W. and nineteenth St. W., in addition to between thirtieth Ave. W. and twenty first Ave. W. As a end result, government closed those spaces to get to the bottom of the problem.

The MCSO mentioned that citizens had been safely evacuated from the premises, and visitors was once diverted to save you hurt to bystanders. The scene was once secured in order that the upkeep may just begin, and the evacuation order was once lifted at midday. According to the Manatee County Government Public Safety Department, TECO was once dispatched to restore the broken fuel line.

Fortunately, no accidents had been reported on account of the incident.