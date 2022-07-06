Gas prices in Tampa Bay area drop 28 cents in last month

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Good news on the fuel pump has been arduous to return by in the last few months, however the value has lastly began to point out a constant decline over the last month.

As of Wednesday, AAA reported the common value of a gallon of fuel in Florida was $4.52. That’s a decline of almost 25 cents from the value a month in the past, which was $4.76 a gallon throughout the Sunshine State.

Wednesday’s value was additionally down almost 37 cents a gallon from the all-time excessive value, $4.89, last reported on June 13.

In the Tampa/St. Petersburg/Clearwater area, fuel prices are averaging a bit lower than statewide. The native common for a gallon of fuel stands at $4.68 a gallon for unleaded gasoline, down roughly 28 cents from a month in the past.

Crude oil prices have additionally dropped to round $100 a barrel, generally even much less, in current buying and selling.