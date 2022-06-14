Gas tops $5 per gallon in parts of Florida | Florida News | Orlando

The common worth of a gallon of common unleaded gasoline has topped $5 in parts of South Florida, whereas statewide costs hit one other file Monday at $4.89, based on the AAA auto membership.

The common worth in the West Palm Beach and Boca Raton space was practically $5.02. Statewide common costs have been up 13 cents a gallon from final week and 42 cents from final month.

“This is some unprecedented pain at the pump that we are seeing,” AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins stated. “We are setting new records and not in a good way.”

The nationwide common for a gallon of common unleaded was $5.01 on Monday. Jenkins stated drivers shouldn’t count on costs to go down anytime quickly. “

We just don’t know what the next month holds, let alone what things are going to be like next week,” he stated. “So, the fuel market is extremely unstable right now. It’s very volatile.”

While the very best costs in Florida have been discovered in the West Palm Beach and Boca Raton space, the least-expensive gasoline was in the Fort Walton Beach and Pensacola areas of Northwest Florida.