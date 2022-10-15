Gators Down Bulldogs in Straight Sets





STARKVILLE, Miss. – The No. 13 Florida volleyball group opened the SEC sequence towards Mississippi State with a sweep on Friday evening in the Newell-Grissom Building.

The Gators lengthen their win streak to four-straight matches, shifting to 14-3 on the yr and 6-1 in convention play. Mississippi State drops to 11-6 on the yr and 4-3 in the SEC schedule.

UF opened the match with a 25-18 victory after which adopted with a 25-22 win in the second body to drag forward 2-0 in the match. Florida closed out the evening with a 25-19 victory in the ultimate body to earn the sweep.

As a squad, the Gators held the Bulldogs to a .021 clip on the evening, whereas tallying 13.0 blocks. Bre Kelley posted a team-high six blocks to cleared the path for Florida, adopted by 4 blocks apiece from Merritt Beason and Gabrielle Essix . Marina Markova added three of her personal, whereas each Sofia Victoria and Alexis Stucky pitched in two on the evening.

Victoria led the offensive assault for Florida on Friday evening, ending the match with 11 kills. Kelley and Markova every added a nine-kill effort of their very own, whereas Beason pitched in seven kills in the win.

Alexis Stucky dished out 36 helpers on the evening, whereas main the group to a .310 hitting effectivity.

Elli McKissock paced the backcourt protection for Florida, registering a team-high 9 digs in the three-setter. Beason added seven of her personal, whereas Victoria and Emily Canaan posted 5 and 4, respectively.

Beason recorded two service aces to cleared the path for Florida, adopted by one apiece from Trinity Adams and Kelley.

The Gators return to motion on Saturday to shut out the sequence towards Mississippi State. First serve is slated for six p.m. ET on SEC Network +.

Records



No. 13 Florida (14-3, 6-1 SEC)



Mississippi State (11-6, 4-3 SEC)

How It Happened



The Gators used a 4-0 run behind the serves of Kelley to take the early 9-3 benefit to open the match. Florida continued to carry Mississippi State at bay by way of the center of the set, pulling forward eight on the media timeout. Out of the break, the Bulldogs chipped away at Florida’s result in minimize it to 4 on the 20-16 mark, however the Gators have been in a position to maintain on for the 25-18 win to start out the evening. Florida hit .444 in the primary set, whereas holding Mississippi State to a .091 clip. Kelley led the best way with six kills in the opening body, adopted by 4 from Victoria and three from Markova.

Mississippi State jumped out to the early 5-0 lead in the second set, inflicting Florida to make use of its first timeout. Coming out of the timeout, the Gators battled all the best way again to finally tie the body at 7-all. The groups started buying and selling factors all through the center portion of the set, however after a two-point swing in its course, Florida compelled Mississippi State to take a timeout with the Gators main 21-20. The Bulldogs didn’t bow out simply, however Florida secured the 2-0 match lead with a 25-22 victory in the second body. UF hit .321 in the second, led by six kills from Victoria and three from every Beason and Markova.

The begin of the third set regarded acquainted to the second, with Florida falling behind 5-2 early. The Gators fought their approach out of the outlet with a 5-0 run, together with three-straight blocks, to take the 8-6 lead and power a timeout by the Bulldogs. Following the timeout, Florida pulled forward as many as 4 on the 14-10 mark, however Mississippi State minimize UF’s result in one with a 3-0 run of its personal. The Gators answered proper again behind the serves of Beason, taking the 18-13 benefit late in the third set. Mississippi State then minimize Florida’s result in 4 late in the body, forcing a UF timeout on the 23-19 mark. The Gators closed out the match with a 2-0 run to safe the sweep. Florida held Mississippi State to a -.118 clip in the third and totaled six blocks. Essix led with three blocks in the ultimate body, whereas Stucky, Kelley and Markova every registered two.



Notables

The Gators enhance to 54-1 in the all-time sequence towards the Bulldogs, together with a 45-1 document below Mary Wise

Florida is now 49-0 in three-set matches towards Mississippi State

The Gators enhance to 27-0 in Starkville, Miss.

UF improves to 7-0 in three-set matches through the 2022 marketing campaign

Thoughts from Coach Wise

“Proud of our team’s defense because Mississippi State has a high-octane offense that can get kills in bunches. Tonight we were fortunate.”

