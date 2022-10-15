Gators Lose Broughton for Season

Zippy Broughton

— Graduate guardwill miss the 2022-23 girls’s basketball season after struggling a season-ending damage.

Broughton, the Gators’ high returning scorer and help chief, introduced her standing through a social media put up Friday morning.

“If there is one thing we learned as a team last season, it was how to face adversity and still find a way to flourish together,” Broughton wrote on Instagram. “Unfortunately in my time since, I’ve suffered a season-ending injury. While this bump in the road limits my ability to contribute on the floor, I will continue to be just as impactful from the sideline with my voice and my energy. Our story is just beginning.”









Broughton, who transferred from Rutgers throughout the summer season of 2021, began 19 of 30 video games as a fifth-year senior final season and averaged 10.5 factors, 4.0 rebounds and dished 58 assists. She performed an instrumental function in this system’s reversal — underneath interim-turned-permanent Coach Kelly Rae Finley — from 5 consecutive dropping seasons to going 21-11 total, together with 10-6 in Southeastern Conference play, and reaching the NCAA Tournament for the primary time since 2016.

It’s a tough blow for the Gators, particularly after dropping first-team All-SEC level guard and fifth-year senior Kiarra Smith to a knee damage within the SEC Tournament final March. But to Broughton’s level, this system is aware of one thing about navigating the robust instances.