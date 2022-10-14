Gators’ Pearsall Knows Exactly What LSU’s Daniels Can Do

A trek to Death Valley a season in the past resulted in a 49-42 loss to LSU that has left the Gators hungry for a win on Saturday night time towards their longtime Southeastern Conference rivals.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. —

Gators receiver Ricky Pearsall was not at that recreation. Neither was LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels. They had been in Salt Lake City for a recreation that matched their Arizona State group towards Utah for first place within the Pac-12 South.

The Sun Devils blew a 14-point halftime result in lose, with Pearsall hauling in three passes and Daniels throwing for 237 yards and a pair of scores.

A yr later, Pearsall eagerly anticipates Saturday night time’s recreation towards LSU at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. One factor is definite: both he or Daniels will depart a winner.

While Pearsall is in his first season at Florida, Daniels is in his first season at LSU. Both gamers opted to switch after a season through which they linked 48 instances for the Sun Devils.

They are actually opponents, however pleasant rivals.

“He’s definitely talking,” Pearsall stated this week. “But I talk too, so it’s going to be really fun, a little rivalry with each other.”

And who’s the higher talker?

“Me,” Pearsall stated.



Gators receiver Ricky Pearsall , No. 19 final season at Arizona State, and LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels, No. 5 a season in the past for the Sun Devils. (Photo: Gary Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports)



In his first season with the Gators, Pearsall has recorded 254 receiving yards and two touchdowns. The junior switch has performed in all six video games and confirmed off his playmaking capacity with a 76-yard landing run on an end-around within the win over Eastern Washington.

Pearsall is wanting ahead to his first Florida-LSU recreation and intends to soak within the environment. And in relation to SEC matchups, the extent of competitors is enhanced, the depth is heightened and the adrenaline is pumping. That a lot Pearsall has realized in his brief time at Florida.

For Pearsall, the environment within the SEC is every little thing he heard about and extra.

“It means it everything,” Pearsall stated. “I mean, this is what I came here for.”

Florida has misplaced three consecutive video games to LSU, its final win within the collection in 2018. As the groups set to satisfy for the 69th time, each are vying for enchancment within the second half of the season.

Pearsall’s new teammates have made positive to let him know what sort of environment to count on in Florida’s most-anticipated house recreation of the season.

“There’s been a lot of heat behind it, but I’m all for that,” he stated.

The Gators are hungry, locked in, and in search of revenge.

And the 6-foot-1 extensive receiver has made positive his protection is aware of what to anticipate from Daniels, a dual-threat standout who handed for 300 yards in final week’s 40-13 house loss to Tennessee.

“He’s really athletic,” Pearsall stated. “He’s a really good runner, so I think that’s a really important thing when he gets out of the pocket he’s dangerous.”

With LSU, Daniels has recorded 1,215 passing yards and has thrown for seven touchdowns. The athletic quarterback has additionally recorded 359 dashing yards and three scoring runs.

Florida coach Billy Napier is conscious of the risk that Daniels poses.

“The guy has arm talent, he can throw any throw in the book,” Napier stated. “He’s accurate.”

Both former Sun Devils have shined beneath the intense lights of the SEC of their transient time within the league. One will get the ultimate phrase late Saturday night time.



