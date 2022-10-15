Gators with Strong Showing in Main Draw of ITA Southeast Regionals

ATLANTA – Florida ladies’s tennis put collectively a powerful opening day of competitors in the primary draw on the Intercollegiate Tennis Association’s Southeast Regional, accumulating 9 victories on Friday.
Competition in the primary draw obtained underway with doubles in the morning, main to 3 early Gators’ victories. The duo of Rachel Gailis and Bente Spee obtained issues began on the appropriate foot, taking down Florida Gulf Coast’s Emma Bardet and Ida Ferding, 8-4.
Not quickly after, Emily De Oliveira and Sophie Williams claimed the second victory of the day for Florida. It wasn’t simple for the sophomore and freshman pair, nonetheless, as they discovered themselves in a back-and-forth affair with Georgia Southern’s Silvia Martinez and Lindsay Tulenko. The Gators did not flinch in the high-pressure situation, outlasting the opposition for an 8-7(4) win.
The remaining doubles victory of the day got here from the veterans Carly Briggs and Alicia Dudeney. Matched up with Florida Atlantic’s Carla Galmiche and Amber McGinnis, the Orange & Blue managed to tug away to assert the match, 8-4.
Continuing to journey momentum, Carly Briggs, Rachel Gailis and Anastasia Sysoeva earned opening spherical singles victories in the primary draw. Briggs, a senior chief for the Gators, earned a hard-fought win to start out singles competitors, defeating Stetson’s Anais Gabriel in a three-set battle. After claiming the opening body, 6-3, the opposition managed to even the match behind a 6-4 effort. Set three was a clinic for Briggs, incomes the decisive 6-0 win to take the set and match.
She adopted that efficiency with a powerful effort in opposition to Ekaterina Khairutdinova of Florida International. Needing a victory to advance to the spherical of 16 of the Regionals, Briggs delivered a 6-3, 6-4 match to setup a matchup with Georgia’s Dasha Vidmanova who’s ranked No. 79 in the nation.
Also taking a straight-set victory to start her time at Regionals, Gailis met Georgia Tech’s Kate Sharabura in the opening spherical. After pulling away from a 6-4 first set, the freshman solidified her win with a 6-3 second set victory.
Gailis additionally put collectively a powerful efficiency later in the night to advance to Saturday’s spherical of 16, defeating Alice Amendola of Florida State in straight units: 6-2, 6-4, to set the stage for a match with No. 26 Lea Ma of Georgia.
Facing off with Michelle Ncube of Georgia State, Sysoeva took a straight-set victory in the spherical of 64, incomes a 6-1, 6-4 victory to setup a showdown with No. 16 Carol Lee later in the night. Lee would get the higher of the freshman, nonetheless, defeating Sysoeva 6-1, 6-4 in the spherical of 32.
Doubles are slated to start at 9 a.m. ET on Saturday whereas singles will comply with.
Main Draw Singles
Anastasia Sysoeva def. Michelle Ncube (Georgia State): 6-1, 6-4
No. 16 Carol Lee (Georgia Tech) def. Anastasia Sysoeva: 6-1, 6-4
Grace Schumacher (South Florida) def. Emma Shelton: 4-6, 7-6(0), 6-2
Carly Briggs def. Anais Gabriel (Stetson): 6-3, 4-6, 6-0
Carly Briggs def. Ekaterina Khairutdinova (Florida International): 6-3, 6-4
Katerina Filip (Florida Atlantic) def. Emily De Oliveira: 1-6, 6-4, 6-3
Rachel Gailis def. Kate Sharabura (Georgia Tech): 6-4, 6-3
Rachel Gailis def. Alice Amendola (Florida State): 6-2, 6-4
Rosie Garcia Ross (Georgia Tech) def. Bente Spee: 6-4, 6-2
Consolation Singles
Emily De Oliveira def. Taylor Dean (Kennesaw State): 6-3, 6-3
Qualifying Draw Singles
Sara Rakim (Florida A&M) def. Sophie Williams: 7-5, 7-5
Main Draw Doubles
Rachel Gailis/Bente Spee def. Emma Bardet/Ida Ferding (Florida Gulf Coast): 8-4
Emily de Oliveira/Sophie Williams def. Silvia Martinez/Lindsay Tulenko (Georgia Southern): 8-7(4)
Maya Tahan/Isabella Pfennig (Miami) def. Emma Shelton/Anastasia Sysoeva: 8-3
Carly Briggs/Alicia Dudeney def. Carla Galmiche/Amber McGinnis (Florida Atlantic): 8-4
