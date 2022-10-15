Gators with Strong Showing in Main Draw of ITA Southeast Regionals

Rachel Gailis

Main Draw Singles

Consolation Singles

Qualifying Draw Singles

Main Draw Doubles

– Florida ladies’s tennis put collectively a powerful opening day of competitors in the primary draw on the Intercollegiate Tennis Association’s Southeast Regional, accumulating 9 victories on Friday.Competition in the primary draw obtained underway with doubles in the morning, main to 3 early Gators’ victories. The duo ofandobtained issues began on the appropriate foot, taking down Florida Gulf Coast’s Emma Bardet and Ida Ferding, 8-4.Not quickly after,andclaimed the second victory of the day for Florida. It wasn’t simple for the sophomore and freshman pair, nonetheless, as they discovered themselves in a back-and-forth affair with Georgia Southern’s Silvia Martinez and Lindsay Tulenko. The Gators did not flinch in the high-pressure situation, outlasting the opposition for an 8-7(4) win.The remaining doubles victory of the day got here from the veteransand. Matched up with Florida Atlantic’s Carla Galmiche and Amber McGinnis, the Orange & Blue managed to tug away to assert the match, 8-4.Continuing to journey momentum,andearned opening spherical singles victories in the primary draw. Briggs, a senior chief for the Gators, earned a hard-fought win to start out singles competitors, defeating Stetson’s Anais Gabriel in a three-set battle. After claiming the opening body, 6-3, the opposition managed to even the match behind a 6-4 effort. Set three was a clinic for Briggs, incomes the decisive 6-0 win to take the set and match.She adopted that efficiency with a powerful effort in opposition to Ekaterina Khairutdinova of Florida International. Needing a victory to advance to the spherical of 16 of the Regionals, Briggs delivered a 6-3, 6-4 match to setup a matchup with Georgia’s Dasha Vidmanova who’s ranked No. 79 in the nation.Also taking a straight-set victory to start her time at Regionals, Gailis met Georgia Tech’s Kate Sharabura in the opening spherical. After pulling away from a 6-4 first set, the freshman solidified her win with a 6-3 second set victory.Gailis additionally put collectively a powerful efficiency later in the night to advance to Saturday’s spherical of 16, defeating Alice Amendola of Florida State in straight units: 6-2, 6-4, to set the stage for a match with No. 26 Lea Ma of Georgia.Facing off with Michelle Ncube of Georgia State, Sysoeva took a straight-set victory in the spherical of 64, incomes a 6-1, 6-4 victory to setup a showdown with No. 16 Carol Lee later in the night. Lee would get the higher of the freshman, nonetheless, defeating Sysoeva 6-1, 6-4 in the spherical of 32.Doubles are slated to start at 9 a.m. ET on Saturday whereas singles will comply with.def. Michelle Ncube (Georgia State): 6-1, 6-4No. 16 Carol Lee (Georgia Tech) def.: 6-1, 6-4Grace Schumacher (South Florida) def.: 4-6, 7-6(0), 6-2def. Anais Gabriel (Stetson): 6-3, 4-6, 6-0def. Ekaterina Khairutdinova (Florida International): 6-3, 6-4Katerina Filip (Florida Atlantic) def.: 1-6, 6-4, 6-3def. Kate Sharabura (Georgia Tech): 6-4, 6-3def. Alice Amendola (Florida State): 6-2, 6-4Rosie Garcia Ross (Georgia Tech) def.: 6-4, 6-2def. Taylor Dean (Kennesaw State): 6-3, 6-3Sara Rakim (Florida A&M) def.: 7-5, 7-5def. Emma Bardet/Ida Ferding (Florida Gulf Coast): 8-4Emily de Oliveira/def. Silvia Martinez/Lindsay Tulenko (Georgia Southern): 8-7(4)Maya Tahan/Isabella Pfennig (Miami) def.: 8-3def. Carla Galmiche/Amber McGinnis (Florida Atlantic): 8-4