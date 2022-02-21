Gavin Freeman Bets On Himself, Signs With Sooners

When faced with the biggest decision of his young life Heritage Hall High School senior Gavin Freeman bet on himself.

The Chargers standout wide receiver turned down a football scholarship to Texas Tech University to become a preferred walk on with the University of Oklahoma’s football team.

Freeman calls OU his “dream school.”

Gavin’s father, Jason, played for the Sooners in the 90’s.

Gavin says, he’s excited to follow in his father’s footsteps.

Heritage Hall has quickly become slot receiver U after all the successful receivers they’ve produced.

Wes Welker and Sterling Shepard both went on to play in the NFL after successful college careers.

Shepard is Gavin’s favorite player, and even helped the younger Charger receiver during the last offseason.

To see Gavin’s full story to signing with the Sooners watch Nate Feken’s story in the video above.