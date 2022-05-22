GaylordHomeowners,BusinessesCleanUpAfterDevastatingTornado

Businessesandhomeownerswerelefttopickupthepiecesoftheirlivelihoods,theirjobs,andtheirmemoriesonSaturdayafteranEF-3tornadohittheareaonFriday.
Butthistimeitwas—andforAppoldandherfamily,thingswereserious.
“Weflippedonthetelevisionandwesawtheradar,andthat’swhenwedecidedtogodownstairs,”shesaid.“Wehavea13-year-oldsonTyler,andweallgotonthefloorandjustthrewcushionsonhimandprotectedourselvesasthewallscamedownandourhouseshiftedabout30feetofthefoundation.”
Appoldsaidthey’rejustprocessingeverything,andgrabbedwhatpossessionstheycouldfromthewreckage.
“Wegotsomememoriesoutofthecornerthatwecould,babyalbumsandweddingalbums,”shesaid.“Justtryingtogetsomememories,eventhoughitcanbereplaced.”
Acrosstown,thebusinessmanageratNorthernMichiganRVsawthetornadocoming.
“IlookedoverandIseeitway,wayouttherestartforming,andyoucanseeeverythingcirclingandspinning,”saidCharlieBurton.“NotlongafterIwentinside,youheareverythingstartroaringandcrashinganditgetslouderandlouderandlouder.”
Burtonsaidtherewereabout160RVsintheirinventory.Afterthetornado,therewerearound101toppledovereachotherontheirproperty.
“Itwasprettymuchallatotalloss,”hesaid.
Butthey’regratefulforthecommunity’ssupport.
“Family,friends,strangers,peopleIknowthroughavolunteergroup.Everyone’shereorthey’vecalledortexted,”saidAppold.“It’sacommunityeffortandit’samazingtosee.”