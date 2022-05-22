GaylordHomeowners,BusinessesCleanUpAfterDevastatingTornado

Business

May 21, 2022
The Black Chronicle News Service
Businessesandhomeownerswerelefttopickupthepiecesoftheirlivelihoods,theirjobs,andtheirmemoriesonSaturdayafteranEF-3tornadohittheareaonFriday.

“Wegotthealarmonourphones,ourphonesstarteddoingthatbuzzfromthecommunityalertsystem,”saidhomeownerHeatherAppold.“Wealljustkindofwerelike,‘Ohit’sawarning’,sometimesyoudon’treallytakethatserious.”

Butthistimeitwas—andforAppoldandherfamily,thingswereserious.

“Weflippedonthetelevisionandwesawtheradar,andthat’swhenwedecidedtogodownstairs,”shesaid.“Wehavea13-year-oldsonTyler,andweallgotonthefloorandjustthrewcushionsonhimandprotectedourselvesasthewallscamedownandourhouseshiftedabout30feetofthefoundation.”

Appoldsaidthey’rejustprocessingeverything,andgrabbedwhatpossessionstheycouldfromthewreckage.

“Wegotsomememoriesoutofthecornerthatwecould,babyalbumsandweddingalbums,”shesaid.“Justtryingtogetsomememories,eventhoughitcanbereplaced.”

Acrosstown,thebusinessmanageratNorthernMichiganRVsawthetornadocoming.

“IlookedoverandIseeitway,wayouttherestartforming,andyoucanseeeverythingcirclingandspinning,”saidCharlieBurton.“NotlongafterIwentinside,youheareverythingstartroaringandcrashinganditgetslouderandlouderandlouder.”

Burtonsaidtherewereabout160RVsintheirinventory.Afterthetornado,therewerearound101toppledovereachotherontheirproperty.

“Itwasprettymuchallatotalloss,”hesaid.

Butthey’regratefulforthecommunity’ssupport.

“Family,friends,strangers,peopleIknowthroughavolunteergroup.Everyone’shereorthey’vecalledortexted,”saidAppold.“It’sacommunityeffortandit’samazingtosee.”







