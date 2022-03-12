Geffri Maya Brings Her HBCU Experience To CW’s ‘All American: Homecoming’

Black America Internet Featured Video CLOSE

All American: Homecoming could also be a fictitious spin-off drama about Simone Hicks, performed masterfully by Geffri Maya, nevertheless it precisely depicts HBCU culture on the silver display screen. Maya, who concurrently stars in All American and FX’s Snowfall attends Bringston College, a made-up faculty based mostly in Atlanta. ATL, also referred to as the mecca of the HBCU expertise, is the brand new dwelling for Hicks as she explores her tennis life on campus.

“I used to be completely stretched to play this character. I believe individuals actually underestimate what it actually takes to be a collegiate athlete the coaching alone is extraordinarily tedious, mentioned Geffri in a candid chat. “I’ve by no means performed sports activities in my collegiate profession and for individuals who do my hat goes off to you. It’s onerous work for certain.”

Whereas Geffri could not have expertise in tennis, she is well-versed in HBCU culture. “One factor I’m extraordinarily proud about is that I’m a Clark Atlanta College Alum. So, I get to provide Simone some HBCU authenticity being that I’ve expertise with being an precise scholar on the yard within the metropolis of Atlanta.” She added, “I get to point out the expertise of life transitioning from youth to maturity. You always remember that second when you find yourself away from dwelling and making your individual selections, the primary time it’s a must to pay your individual payments, the primary time it’s a must to get a job like this so many first while you’re stepping out of mommy and daddy family and sort of going into what maturity.”

With a background on Broadway and a dancer skilled by Debbie Allen, Geffri made the choice to pursue performing full time after taking a break to give attention to her schooling. All of which, led her to find not solely herself, however ardour for writing and directing.

“I bought again into performing round my sophomore 12 months. So, now I’m simply taking it by storm however simply differently I’ve a brand new passionate love for creating and wanting to inform tales that not solely have fun black tradition but in addition simply inform tales of authenticity trigger you understand black individuals don’t simply really feel ache however we love, we snort, we consider in sci-fi too you understand so it’s sort of issues that we might accomplish that I’m simply completely happy to contribute to that via my artistry.”

With auditions and casting calls coming at a moments discover, Geffri has discovered the right way to steadiness the excessive calls for of the leisure trade — filming two reveals on the identical time throughout the onset of the Covid 19 pandemic.

“I shot season 4 of Snowfall throughout the identical time I used to be capturing All American,” she admitted. “It was very new for me, nevertheless it put my talent stage, my professionalism on a distinct map and I used to be grateful for that. I had by no means been pushed in that manner and I believe the one manner that we get higher and stronger and wiser or you understand simply general simply develop and expertise that development is that we have now to be put within the hearth. That was a hearth time for me and never solely was I filming two reveals on the identical time, nevertheless it was COVID. This was pre-vaccine. We had no concept what was occurring or how the nation was going to include however you understand for some like myself included I used to be capable of simply make the most of my artwork to sort of like give me away from all that.”

Catch All American: Homecoming each Monday night time on The CW.

