George Kambosos Jr and Devin Haney trade barbs ahead of undisputed lightweight championship showdown | Boxing News

George Kambosos Jr has stoked the fires forward of his undisputed light-weight world title conflict with Devin Haney by accusing the American of passing on details about the Australian’s earlier opponent.

Kambosos Jr (20(10)-0) claimed the WBA Tremendous, WBO and IBF world light-weight belts with a split-decision win over the beforehand undefeated Teofimo Lopez in an epic showdown in New York final November which noticed each fighters knocked down.

The 28-year-old now returns to field in his homeland for the primary time in 5 years for the showdown towards the unbeaten Haney (27(15)-0) in Melbourne, stay on Sky Sports activities on Sunday morning, and took purpose on the WBC title holder by accusing him of passing on gossip about Lopez forward of that contest.



“I actually do not know the way they let this man into the nation, to be sincere,” Kambasos Jr mentioned. “I do not suppose they let informants into the nation.

“This man is an informant, this man is a rat and I am going to let you know why: The Teofimo Lopez battle with a foreigner towards his personal countryman, he was messaging me telling me all the main points.

“This can be a rat, this can be a sneaky informant and you understand what? That is your individual countryman you are going behind his again.

“So, you understand what? On Sunday, I’ll whip your a** and if you’re again in Las Vegas, you may be looking out for Teofimo Lopez as a result of he’ll be searching for you too.”

One one that has not been allowed into Australia is Haney’s father and coach Invoice, who has been denied an entry visa. As an alternative, Yoel Judah, the daddy of former two-weigh world champion Zab Judah, shall be within the 23-year-old’s nook for this battle.

Haney has not given up hope on Invoice being allowed to enter Australia and be ringside with him, though he concedes it’s unlikely and is assured he can add Kambosos Jr’s belts to his WBC crown in his absence.

Sunday, I get to step contained in the ropes and punish this man.

“My dad has been teaching me from the cellphone as a lot as he can, however on the finish of the day me and Yoel have been getting our chemistry collectively and doing our factor collectively,” Haney mentioned. “Every thing has been going nice, it is okay my dad cannot make it and I really feel prepared.

“Issues have positively been completely different with out my father right here, however the present should go on. This can be a dream of mine [to fight for the undisputed crown] and I wasn’t going to show it down.

“My dad put in the correct issues into me and I am prepared, and on battle evening I am going to present it. My father is not right here, however I am leaving with these belts.”

There’s nothing he can do within the ring that is higher than me and I’ll present it on battle evening. I take nothing away from him, I feel he is a very good fighter, however I feel I am on a special stage.

Haney was lower than impressed with Kambosos Jr’s antics at Monday’s pre-fight press convention because the pair traded verbal barbs, having beforehand completed so on social media too.

“He is nothing however an actor,” Haney mentioned. “He is placing on an act, a facade, however on the finish of the day I take nothing away from him. I’ve respect for him, I look ahead to sharing a hoop with him and placing on a very good battle for the followers.

“There’s nothing he can do within the ring that is higher than me and I’ll present it on battle evening. I take nothing away from him, I feel he is a very good fighter, however I feel I am on a special stage.”

Kambosos Jr can have a major backing from the Australian public at Marvel Stadium although, with the battle being a sell-out, and is comfortable to be thought-about the underdog as he bids to turn out to be the primary undisputed light-weight champion since Pernell Whitaker in 1990 and the primary of the four-belt period.

“It is okay, I have been the underdog my entire profession,” Kambosos Jr mentioned. “I stored turning up, I’m the highest canine, so no drawback – you possibly can have me at no matter odds, identical to I used to be within the Lopez battle, and I am going to deal with enterprise this Sunday.

“The man likes to run, he likes to maneuver – nothing particular, the holes are there. He is been damage by an outdated pensioner in [Jorge] Linares, he was damage by somewhat featherweight/bantamweight in Joseph Dias – I used to be there ringside and almost fell asleep to be sincere as a result of it was that boring – however Sunday, I get to step contained in the ropes and punish this man.”