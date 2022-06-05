George Kambosos Jr. vs. Devin Haney: Fight prediction, undercard, odds, preview, start time, expert pick

All through an already busy weekend on faucet on this planet of fight sports activities, there will not be a single combat this Saturday with extra stakes hooked up than boxing’s undisputed light-weight championship bout pairing unbeaten champions George Kambosos Jr. and Devin Haney.
With an anticipated crowd of 50,000 set for Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Australia (ESPN, 9 p.m. ET), Kambosos (20-0, 10 KOs) returns to combat on dwelling soil for the primary time since 2017 as he appears to proceed a meteoric rise that noticed him upset Teofimo Lopez Jr. final November to assert the facility place in one of many sport’s hottest division because the WBA, IBF and WBO champion.
Like his victory over Lopez, nevertheless, the 28-year-old Kambosos will enter because the betting underdog — albeit a really small one this time — when he welcomes Haney (27-0, 15 KOs), the 23-year-old phenom and WBC champion who has lengthy been thought of a future star within the making.
One of many bigger storylines related to the combat that was anticipated to probably have an effect on the end result was the truth that Haney’s father and coach, Invoice, was banned from touring to Australia as a consequence of a felony drug conviction courting again to 1992. However the elder Haney was capable of safe late approval and is anticipated to reach in Melbourne in time to be by his son’s facet.
“A win can be very satisfying as a result of which means I did it towards all odds, even when issues weren’t working in my favor,” Haney mentioned throughout Thursday’s press convention. “They had been making an attempt to do something they will to place me at an obstacle. However after I come out on prime, it is going to be that a lot sweeter. I stay up for bringing the belts again and displaying my dad what we achieved collectively.”
Kambosos had initially sought a title protection towards former unified champion Vasiliy Lomachenko, who had misplaced his trio of titles to Lopez by upset choice in 2020. The continued battle in Lomachenko’s native Ukraine ended these plans, nevertheless, and in slid Haney for a shot at crowning simply the eighth undisputed male boxing champion of the four-belt period.
Cannot get sufficient boxing and MMA? Get the most recent on this planet of fight sports activities from two of the perfect within the enterprise. Subscribe to Morning Kombat with Luke Thomas and Brian Campbell for the perfect evaluation and in-depth information, together with a whole preview of Kambosos vs. Haney beneath.
Haney, a community and promotional free agent, joined Kambosos in signing with co-promoter Prime Rank to carry the combat to ESPN for giant cash. This weekend’s combat, which can air on Sunday in Australia, additionally comes with a rematch clause ought to Kambosos lose.
“It has been an extended, arduous journey. Everybody is aware of that, however I am prepared for Sunday,” Kambosos mentioned. “All of the powerful moments have gotten me prepared for Sunday, and I’ll shock the world once more. Underdog? Lovely. We’re prepared. We’re warriors. No matter means we’ve to go, we’re ready.
“I really like the underdog standing. They have been towards me my entire profession. They have been saying that my entire profession. I am nonetheless the highest canine, and after Sunday, I will stay the highest canine.”
The trash discuss between the 2 fighters has been heavy in latest weeks with Kambosos admitting he was “simply having enjoyable” and having fun with the second. Haney has been specific at each flip in stating that there’s nothing Kambosos can do — from his phrases to his fists — to get him off of his recreation.
“I imagine I’ve ruffled lots of feathers and, you understand, he is very annoyed and making an attempt to not let me inside his head,” Kambosos said in an interview with BoxingScene. “However I really feel I have been in his head for a really very long time and I am simply having enjoyable with it, to be sincere. I’m a giant advocate of the artwork of battle and I’ve used sure methods to get underneath his pores and skin. However once more, I am not bringing out any of the large weapons as a result of I have not needed to, to be sincere. He is simply falling into the traps. I’m underneath his pores and skin.”
“I knew that he would strive something that he can to attempt to throw me off my recreation or get me unfocused,” Haney mentioned. “However he can say what he needs to say as a result of, regardless, I will do what I do once we step into the ring. I’ll come out victorious by any means.
“That is the largest stage, however that is one thing that I’ve dreamed of. I really feel like I am the much better fighter. I’ve way more expertise than him. The betting odds actually do not matter as a result of I’ll present you it doesn’t matter what they are saying. I am ranges above him.”
Under is the remainder of the combat card together with the most recent odds from Caesars Sportsbook earlier than attending to a prediction and professional decide on the principle occasion.
Struggle card, odds
- Devin Haney (c) -180 vs. George Kambosos (c) +155, undisputed light-weight titles
- Jason Moloney -900 vs. Aston Palicte +600, bantamweights
- Junior Fa -1400 vs. Lucas Browne +800, heavyweights
- Andrew Moloney vs. Alexander Espinoza, junior bantamweights
Viewing info
- Date: June 4 | Location: Marvel Stadium — Melbourne, Australia
- Begin time: 9 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ESPN | Stream: fuboTV (Get access now)
Prediction
Regardless of the shut betting odds given the circumstances of the combat, nobody is doubting who the extra expert fighter of the 2 is.
Haney, who will enter with a three-inch attain benefit, is as completely well-rounded as any prime fighter within the recreation right now. He is anticipated to carry each a velocity and energy edge over his opponent and has proven he’s nothing wanting a technical grasp because it pertains to his management of distance and the varied methods he can win the combat.
The actual query comes down as to whether the large stage and the pressures that include touring midway across the globe to be the hated customer inside a large stadium could have any unfavourable have an effect on on somebody as younger as Haney.
Though Haney’s latest wins over Yuriorkis Gamboa, Jorge Linares and Joseph Diaz Jr. have been spectacular, and much and away trump something Kambosos has completed past the Lopez win, critics have not forgotten the ultimate rounds of the Linares combat. Haney was wobbled by an influence shot late and was pressured to carry and circle away from hazard till the ultimate bell.
Kambosos, and his aggressive model of mixture punching at shut vary, has the potential to be the proper Kryptonite to interrupt Haney in the identical method he did towards Lopez by forcing the combat right into a brawl and proving to be the extra scrappy competitor. The larger downside, nevertheless, is that Kambosos discovered a keen associate to face and commerce with him in Lopez, whose psychological state gave the impression to be compromised in that combat amid a whirlwind of non-public turmoil exterior the ring.
Will Haney be as keen to take the combat to the lone areas through which Kambosos can have main success? The percentages on this case are towards that.
Let’s not overlook that Haney has the flexibility to take away the joy from a combat in an effort to management the motion from the skin and win conservatively, just like how he dealt with Gamboa in 2020. And whereas nobody expects Kambosos to go away quietly ought to that be the case, Haney is completely geared up together with his size and the velocity of his counter pictures to make his aggressive opponent pay for stepping on the fuel pedal.
So long as Haney can keep away from getting clipped with one thing large, Kambosos has a combating model that could possibly be good for what Haney does finest. Just like the saying goes, there are ranges to this.
Decide: Haney by way of UD12
Who wins Kambosos vs. Haney? And which prop is a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see Brandon Wise’s best bets for Saturday, all from the CBS fight sports activities specialist who has crushed his boxing picks the final two years, and discover out.
Learn extra about NBA MLB, NFL