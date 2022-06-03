George Kambosos Jr. vs. Devin Haney: Fight prediction, undercard, odds, start time, preview, expert pick

All through an already busy weekend on faucet on the earth of fight sports activities, there will not be a single struggle this Saturday with extra stakes connected than boxing’s undisputed light-weight championship bout pairing unbeaten champions George Kambosos Jr. and Devin Haney.
With an anticipated crowd of 50,000 set for Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Australia (ESPN, 9 p.m. ET), Kambosos (20-0, 10 KOs) returns to struggle on residence soil for the primary time since 2017 as he seems to be to proceed a meteoric rise that noticed him upset Teofimo Lopez Jr. final November to say the ability place in one of many sport’s hottest division because the WBA, IBF and WBO champion.
Like his victory over Lopez, nonetheless, the 28-year-old Kambosos will enter because the betting underdog — albeit a really small one this time — when he welcomes Haney (27-0, 15 KOs), the 23-year-old phenom and WBC champion who has lengthy been thought of a future star within the making.
One of many bigger storylines related to the struggle that was anticipated to doubtlessly have an effect on the result was the truth that Haney’s father and coach, Invoice, was banned from touring to Australia on account of a felony drug conviction courting again to 1992. However the elder Haney was capable of safe late approval and is anticipated to reach in Melbourne in time to be by his son’s facet.
“A win can be very satisfying as a result of which means I did it towards all odds, even when issues weren’t working in my favor,” Haney mentioned throughout Thursday’s press convention. “They have been making an attempt to do something they will to place me at a drawback. However after I come out on high, it is going to be that a lot sweeter. I sit up for bringing the belts again and exhibiting my dad what we achieved collectively.”
Kambosos had initially sought a title protection towards former unified champion Vasiliy Lomachenko, who had misplaced his trio of titles to Lopez by upset determination in 2020. The continued battle in Lomachenko’s native Ukraine ended these plans, nonetheless, and in slid Haney for a shot at crowning simply the eighth undisputed male boxing champion of the four-belt period.
Haney, a community and promotional free agent, joined Kambosos in signing with co-promoter High Rank to carry the struggle to ESPN for giant cash. This weekend’s struggle, which is able to air on Sunday in Australia, additionally comes with a rematch clause ought to Kambosos lose.
“It has been a protracted, arduous journey. Everybody is aware of that, however I am prepared for Sunday,” Kambosos mentioned. “All of the robust moments have gotten me prepared for Sunday, and I’ll shock the world once more. Underdog? Stunning. We’re prepared. We’re warriors. No matter means now we have to go, we’re ready.
“I really like the underdog standing. They have been towards me my entire profession. They have been saying that my entire profession. I am nonetheless the highest canine, and after Sunday, I will stay the highest canine.”
The trash speak between the 2 fighters has been heavy in latest weeks with Kambosos admitting he was “simply having enjoyable” and having fun with the second. Haney has been specific at each flip in stating that there’s nothing Kambosos can do — from his phrases to his fists — to get him off of his recreation.
“I knew that he would strive something that he can to attempt to throw me off my recreation or get me unfocused,” Haney mentioned. “However he can say what he needs to say as a result of, regardless, I’ll do what I do after we step into the ring. I’ll come out victorious by any means.
“That is the most important stage, however that is one thing that I’ve dreamed of. I really feel like I am the much better fighter. I’ve much more expertise than him. The betting odds actually do not matter as a result of I’ll present you it doesn’t matter what they are saying. I am ranges above him.”
Battle card, odds
- Devin Haney (c) -180 vs. George Kambosos (c) +155, undisputed light-weight titles
- Jason Moloney -900 vs. Aston Palicte +600, bantamweights
- Junior Fa -1400 vs. Lucas Browne +800, heavyweights
- Andrew Moloney vs. Alexander Espinoza, junior bantamweights
Viewing info
- Date: June 4 | Location: Marvel Stadium — Melbourne, Australia
- Begin time: 9 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ESPN | Stream: fuboTV (Get access now)
Prediction
Regardless of the shut betting odds given the circumstances of the struggle, nobody is doubting who the extra expert fighter of the 2 is.
Haney, who will enter with a three-inch attain benefit, is as completely well-rounded as any high fighter within the recreation as we speak. He is anticipated to carry each a velocity and energy edge over his opponent and has proven he’s nothing wanting a technical grasp because it pertains to his management of distance and the assorted methods he can win the struggle.
The actual query comes down as to if the massive stage and the pressures that include touring midway across the globe to be the hated customer inside a large stadium can have any detrimental have an effect on on somebody as younger as Haney.
Though Haney’s latest wins over Yuriorkis Gamboa, Jorge Linares and Joseph Diaz Jr. have been spectacular, and much and away trump something Kambosos has executed past the Lopez win, critics have not forgotten the ultimate rounds of the Linares struggle. Haney was wobbled by an influence shot late and was pressured to carry and circle away from hazard till the ultimate bell.
Kambosos, and his aggressive fashion of mixture punching at shut vary, has the potential to be the right Kryptonite to interrupt Haney in the identical method he did towards Lopez by forcing the struggle right into a brawl and proving to be the extra scrappy competitor. The larger drawback, nonetheless, is that Kambosos discovered a prepared companion to face and commerce with him in Lopez, whose psychological state seemed to be compromised in that struggle amid a whirlwind of non-public turmoil outdoors the ring.
Will Haney be as prepared to take the struggle to the lone areas during which Kambosos can have main success? The percentages on this case are towards that.
Let’s not overlook that Haney has the flexibility to take away the joy from a struggle as a way to management the motion from the skin and win conservatively, much like how he dealt with Gamboa in 2020. And whereas nobody expects Kambosos to go away quietly ought to that be the case, Haney is completely outfitted along with his size and the velocity of his counter pictures to make his aggressive opponent pay for stepping on the fuel pedal.
So long as Haney can keep away from getting clipped with one thing massive, Kambosos has a preventing fashion that may very well be good for what Haney does finest. Just like the saying goes, there are ranges to this.
Choose: Haney by way of UD12
