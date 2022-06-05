George Kambosos Jr vs Devin Haney live stream, updates, results, full card, video, start time, Lucas Browne KO video

Australian George Kambosos Jr. vowed to “shock the world once more” towards American favorite Devin Haney after they meet in a hotly-anticipated conflict to change into the undisputed light-weight champion on Sunday.
Each fighters are unbeaten heading into their blockbuster showdown in entrance of an anticipated 50,000 followers at Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium on Sunday, with the WBA, IBF, WBO and WBC belts all on the road for the primary time in trendy boxing historical past.
However the Australian is undoubtedly set for an even bigger payday no matter which approach the battle seems.
Based on TotalSportal, Kambosos is assured $10 million USD ($A13.88m) in comparison with Haney’s $2.eight million ($A3.9m) assured. Plus Kambosos will earn 70 % of all pay-per-view income, in comparison with Haney’s 30 per cent.
News Corp yesterday reported Kambosos’ assured purse was $US7 million ($A9.7m).
Kambosos reportedly earned $1.2m USD ($A1.67m) for his shock win over then-champion Teofimo Lopez final November – although Information Corp claims the determine is definitely $A2.1 million.
Regardless, Kambosos’ purse is by far the largest in Australian boxing historical past, dwarfing the $3m AUD that Anthony Mundine earned for his third bout with Danny Inexperienced in 2017 (per Information Corp).
“It’s been an extended, arduous journey, everybody is aware of that, however I’m prepared for Sunday and I’ll shock the world once more,” mentioned Kambosos Jr., 28, in his pre-fight press convention.
“Underdog, lovely, we’re prepared.
“I’ve been via all of it and no matter involves the desk, I’m prepared, absolutely ready. We’re (his staff) a warrior,” he added.
“I’m the highest canine and after Sunday I’ll stay the highest canine.”
Haney has spoken about why he willingly accepted a lop-sided deal, saying he was prepared to conform to all calls for to make the battle occur.
KAMBOSOS JR. v HANEY TALE OF THE TAPE
Boxing document: Kambosos Jr. 20-0 (10 KO), Haney 27-0 (15 KO)
Age: Kambosos Jr. 28, Haney 23
Peak: Kambosos Jr. 176cm, Haney 173cm
Attain: Kambosos Jr.173cm, Haney 180cm
Stance: Kambosos Jr. orthodox, Haney orthodox
ODDS
Kambosos Jr. $2.35, Haney $1.60
WHEN DOES IT START
The boxing motion begins at 9.05am AEST on Sunday with stay protection on Fox Sports activities from 9.30am AEST. The primary card, accessible by way of Major Occasion, is scheduled to begin at 11am with Kambosos Jr. v Haney anticipated to start out someday after 1pm.
There are additionally two massive fights after the principle occasion.
HOW TO WATCH
On Fox Sports 503 and Kayo from 9.30am
FULL CARDS & RESULTS
MAIN CARD
From 11am AEST
George Kambosos Jr. vs. Devin Haney – 12 rounds for WBC, WBA, WBO, IBF and The Ring light-weight world titles
Jason Moloney def. Aston Palicte by R3 TKO – 10 rounds at bantamweight
Lucas Browne def. Junior Fa by R1 TKO – heavyweight
Hemi Ahio def. Christian Tsoye by TKO (nook retirement after R1) – heavyweight
David Nyika def. Karim Maatalla by unanimous determination – cruiserweight
Undercard
From 9.30am AEST.
Terry Nickolas drew with Lachlan Higgins (majority draw 57-57 x2, 58-56 Higgins) – super-welterweight
Taylah Robertson def. Sarah Higginson by unanimous determination – super-flyweight
Yoel Angeloni def. Ken Aitken by unanimous determination – welterweight
Pom Thanawut Phetkum def. Hussein Fayad – super-featherweight
Isaias Sette vs. Luke Gersbeck – 4 rounds at super-welterweight
Submit-main occasion bouts
Andrew Moloney vs. Alexander Espinoza – eight rounds at super-flyweight
Amari Jones vs. Ankush Hooda – six rounds at super-welterweight
EARLIER:
MOLONEY TAKES ‘BIG STEP’ TO WORLD TITLE SHOT
Earlier, Australian Jason Moloney scored a vital third-round stoppage, catching Aston Palicte with a proper hand to maneuver nearer to a world title shot.
The victory places Moloney within the body for a 3rd shot on the bantamweight title, with the Australian calling it “among the finest moments of his life” post-fight.
“He takes an enormous, massive step in the direction of one other shot on the world title,” Warren Smith mentioned in commentary for Major Occasion.
“What a second for him. It was a dream come true to battle on this card right here right this moment.”
“What a end. That was unbelievable” Jeff Fenech added.
“Nice efficiency from Jason Moloney.”
Australian UFC celebrity Alexander Volkanovski mentioned Moloney proved he’s “world-class” and “among the finest” with the win.
It was Moloney’s third-straight win since a seventh-round stoppage loss to WBA/IBF bantamweight champion Naoya Inoue in October 2020.
The victory improves the Australian’s document to 24-2 (19 KOs).
BIG DADDY’S BIG KO
Lucas ‘Large Daddy’ Browne has proven he’s not able to retire but after scoring a devastating first spherical TKO win over highly-rated Kiwi Junior Fa.
Browne, 43, rocked his opponent with a heavy shot and though 32-year-old Fa by some means managed to proceed it was a matter of second earlier than he was put down once more.
The win got here after Browne was demolished by Paul Gallen in April. He was a $13 outsider once more Fa, who had beforehand solely misplaced one battle.
FULL FIGHT PREVIEW:
All of it goes on the road on Sunday however how did George Kambosos Jr. and Devin Haney get right here?
Kambosos Jr., who honed his craft as a former sparring companion of the good Manny Pacquiao, defeated Lee Selby in London in 2020 to earn a crack at WBA, IBF and WBO champion Teofimo Lopez at Madison Sq. Backyard in November, and grabbed his probability with each fingers.
In an in depth and bloody slugfest, he upset the American in a surprising break up determination victory as a heavy underdog to go away him with the three 135-pound straps.
Sydneysider Kambosos Jr. had initially been in talks to battle Vasiliy Lomachenko in his first title defence, however the plans fell via when the Ukrainian opted to remain in his homeland after Russia invaded.
As an alternative, the chance got here to Haney, who simply defended his WBC light-weight title for a fourth time in December, profitable by a unanimous determination over challenger Joseph Diaz in a 12-round conflict in Las Vegas.
It raised the highly-rated 23-year-old’s phenomenal document to 27-Zero with 15 KOs, to Kambosos’ 20-0-10.
San Francisco-born Haney goes into the bout because the bookmakers’ favorite and is fired as much as take all 4 belts again to america.
“That is the largest stage and one thing that I’ve dreamed about. I knew that someday I’d be right here, I didn’t assume it will come this early,” he mentioned.
“However I’m grateful and it’s time.”
Kambosos Jr. has ratcheted up the thoughts video games over the past week, blasting Haney as an “informant, a snitch and a rat” for sending him messages with particulars in regards to the Lopez camp forward of that bout.
Haney dismissed him as an “actor”.
“He can say what he desires to say, I’m gonna do what I’m gonna do after we step into that ring and I’ll come out victorious by any means,” mentioned Haney.
“I really feel like I’m the much better fighter,” he added. “I’ve way more abilities than him and I’ll present it on Sunday. I’m ranges above.”
On a bumper undercard, Australian two-time bantamweight world title challenger Jason ‘Mayhem’ Moloney (23-2) takes on Filipino Aston Palicte (28-4-1) in a 10-rounder for the vacant WBO International bantamweight crown.
Meanwhile, Lucas Browne (30-3) meets New Zealand contender Junior Fa (19-1) over 10 rounds for the IBF international heavyweight title.
Browne, who holds the WBA Oceania belt, is a former holder of the WBA (regular) heavyweight title and wants to put himself back in the picture.
Fa is also looking to get back on track after losing to former world champion Joseph Parker in February last year, the only defeat of his professional career.
— AFP
