George Santos arrested on federal criminal charges

Santos, the recently-elected New York Republican Congressman, who rose to infamy for fabricating key portions of his existence tale, was once arrested on federal criminal charges on Wednesday, previous an expected court docket look. The indictment alleges that Santos triggered supporters to donate cash to an organization underneath false pretenses that it is going to be used to improve his marketing campaign, whilst as a substitute the usage of it for private bills akin to luxurious dressmaker garments and paying off his credit card money owed.

U.S. Attorney Breon Peace mentioned that the indictment “seeks to hold Santos accountable for various alleged fraudulent schemes and brazen misrepresentations,” including that “taken together, the allegations in the indictment charge Santos with relying on repeated dishonesty and deception to ascend to the halls of Congress and enrich himself.”

Santos was once scheduled to look in federal court docket on Long Island on the similar day to listen to the charges in opposition to him being unsealed.

Questions arose about Santos’ price range, with regulatory filings appearing he loaned greater than $750,000 to his marketing campaign and similar political motion committees. It remained unclear how Santos, who had struggled with hire and a couple of eviction complaints, bought that degree of wealth.

Santos had prior to now claimed to be a rich Wall Street dealmaker with an important actual property portfolio, in addition to a former faculty volleyball big name, amongst different issues. However, in truth, he didn’t paintings for any huge monetary companies he claimed hired him, he didn’t pass to university, and he had monetary troubles previous to his run for public administrative center, as evidenced by means of his a couple of eviction complaints.

Santos’ Republican colleagues referred to as for him to surrender after his historical past of fabrications got here to gentle, with some renewing their criticisms of him following the news of his criminal case. U.S. Rep. Marc Molinaro mentioned that “both truth and justice will be delivered to him,” whilst House Speaker Kevin McCarthy mentioned that “you’re innocent till proven guilty.”

Santos had confronted criminal investigations earlier than, as Brazilian government reopened a criminal probe into Santos’ alleged use of stolen assessments to buy pieces from a clothes shop. Santos had additionally been charged with robbery in Pennsylvania in 2017, after he had reportedly used fraudulent assessments to shop for doggies from canine breeders, even if the case was once later brushed aside.

Federal government had additionally been investigating court cases in opposition to Santos referring to his paintings in elevating cash for a bunch that claimed to assist not noted and abused pets, with claims that he had did not ship $3,000 he had raised to assist a veteran’s puppy canine obtain important surgical operation.