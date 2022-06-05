ATLANTA — Some native athletes are in Orlando, Florida for the Particular Olympics.

Staff Georgia left Saturday morning for the nationwide video video games at Disney World.

Athletes will compete in eight events all subsequent week, and so they’re excited.

“It will be an honor, although, it’s enjoyable. All I’m doing helps the group out, and I do it yearly virtually,” talked about Kentrell Battle, who will compete within the flag soccer event.

“I’m able to go and I’m going to win the gold metals,” talked about Allison Ferrer, who is likely to be representing Georgia in tennis.

The opening ceremony takes place on Sunday, and it’s possible you’ll watch it on Channel 2.

