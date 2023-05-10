Georgia football declines White House invitation to be honored for national title citing scheduling concerns

Georgia football has declined an invitation to talk over with the White House in birthday celebration of its second-consecutive national championship. The White House prolonged an invitation to this system for June 12, however the Bulldogs opted to cross, citing scheduling concerns.

“Unfortunately, the date suggested is not feasible given the student-athlete calendar and time of year,” a Georgia spokesman advised The Athletic. “However, we are appreciative of the invitation and look forward to other opportunities for Georgia teams moving forward.”

The particular date comes at a time when athletes are in the middle of June exercises with 8 new highschool recruits anticipated to be enrolled. Additionally, 25 gamers have left by the use of both commencement, switch portal or the NFL Draft for the reason that Bulldogs received the 2022 national championship. Historically, college football groups have a tendency to talk over with the White House inside months of profitable a championship to reduce the volume of turnover anticipated on a title roster.

Both of this season’s NCAA basketball championship groups — UConn in males’s basketball and LSU in ladies’s basketball — are heading to the White House on May 26. However, Georgia was once invited to attend with a larger workforce for College Athlete Day, which is predicted to carry in combination dozens of championship groups throughout other divisions, in accordance to Sports Illustrated.

No school football crew has visited the White House since LSU in January 2019, months earlier than the COVID-19 pandemic started. Both 2020 Alabama and 2021 Georgia didn’t obtain invites due to pandemic precautions.