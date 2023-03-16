Georgia House committee votes to keep COVID-19 vaccine proof prohibition





(The Center Square) — A invoice that may completely lengthen Georgia’s prohibition on native governments requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination for products and services was once licensed via the House Public Health Committee on Monday.

Public Health Chairwoman Sharon Cooper, R-Marietta, broke a party-line tie to get the invoice via to the House flooring.

Senate Bill 1 is backed via state Sen. Greg Dolezal, R-Alpharetta, and would take away the sundown provision from Gov. Brian Kemp’s govt order on proof of COVID vaccination and public products and services.

If lawmakers had no longer acted, the prohibition would have sundown on June 30, the overall day of the fiscal 12 months.

State Rep. Todd Jones, R-Cumming, introduced the invoice to the committee. He mentioned the knowledge confirmed that making the prohibition everlasting would no longer jeopardize public coverage or well being.

State Rep. Michelle Au, D-Johns Creek, mentioned placing this sort of everlasting restriction could be “tying the hands for future pandemic response and taking tools out of our toolbox.”

The invoice was once at the beginning handed out of the Senate on Feb. 7 via a 31-21 vote.

This article First gave the impression in the center square