Georgia reports increased revenues in February | Georgia

(The Center Square) — Georgia reported its February web tax collections surpassed $2.1 billion, an building up of 8.7%, or $169.3 million, in comparison to closing February.

The state reported greater than $1.9 billion in web tax collections a yr in the past. So a long way this fiscal yr, the state’s web tax collections surpassed $20.9 billion, an building up of five.9%, or kind of $1.2 billion, over fiscal 2022.

Individual source of revenue tax collections totaled kind of $1.1 billion, an building up of 9.2%, or $91.4 million, in comparison to closing yr. Meanwhile, product sales and use tax collections totaled just about $1.4 billion in February, an building up of 10.3%, or $128.1 million, from closing yr.

GDOT awards 22 tasks in January

The Georgia Department of Transportation board awarded 23 tasks in January 2023. However, in line with the company, one venture used to be therefore deferred bringing the entire to 22 tasks valued at greater than $70.3 million.

Two-thirds of the tasks have been resurfacing, the biggest of which, a kind of $7 million contract, went to C. W. Matthews Contracting Co. The venture covers a just about 7.2-mile venture alongside State Route 120 in Cobb County from State Route 120 ALT to the Fulton County line.

With the January awards, the company has awarded building contracts totaling $1.1 billion for fiscal 2023. That tally contains TIA, Design-Bid-Build, and in the community administered tasks.

Study: Georgia is the 9th absolute best to begin a industry

Georgia is the 9th absolute best position to begin a small industry, a brand new research published.

Lendio used Bureau of Labor Statistics, Census Bureau and Small Business Administration knowledge to broaden its “Best States to Start a Small Business” research.

“Georgia is also a great place for businesses, as it is within the top states with the most small business loans approved,” Lendio mentioned in its research. “…Georgia has seen an influx of 81,406 people move in, making it the sixth-best state in this crucial category. Although the housing prices remain reasonable, Georgia has the second-highest growth in cost of living.”