Georgia sets trend by allowing property tax relief for natural disasters





(The Center Square) — Georgia would be the simplest state amongst its neighbors to permit native governments to offer residential property house owners a brief smash on their taxes for typhoon harm.

Gov. Brian Kemp signed into legislation remaining week House Bill 311, which used to be authored by state Rep. Lynn Smith, R-Newnan. It permits native governments to offer tax relief on property taxes, both via a millage price aid (one mill equals $1,000 price of property worth) or a credit as soon as a crisis is said by the government.

Under the brand new law which works into impact on April 1, native governments in Georgia give you the chance of enacting other quantities of tax breaks for broken and destroyed homes.

Searches of state legislation databases a few of the Peach State’s neighbors discovered a couple of identical regulations, however none that permit native governments to offer property tax relief for the ones with broken or destroyed residential homes.

Florida allowed refunds on tax paid on residential enhancements of houses for the ones affected by hurricanes Ian and Nicole in 2022, however simplest at the liveable a part of the house. Non-essential buildings akin to garage sheds and swimming swimming pools are not eligible for refunds.

After more than one violent tornadoes struck Tuscaloosa, Cullman and different towns in Alabama in 2011, the Alabama Legislature handed a law that allowed native governments to offer tax relief to business homes affected by natural disasters.

North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee don’t have any identical regulations at the books.

Newnan, Georgia used to be hit by a EF-4 tornado on March 26, 2021 that had height winds of 170 mph and used to be at the flooring for just about 40 miles via Heard, Coweta and Fayette counties.

“This two year initiative is reflective of our community’s positive response as a way of dealing with the devastation caused by the ‘Midnight Tornado’ on March 26, 2021,” Smith stated in a news unencumber. “We name it the pay it ahead choice. I’m so happy that Governor Kemp has determined to signal this invoice prior to the tip of consultation.

“That way, this local government option is available now for our citizens as we brace ourselves for the unpredictable spring weather.”

Smith additionally championed House Resolution 594, which put at the poll remaining November the selection for native governments to offer transient property tax relief for natural disasters. Voters overwhelmingly authorized the measure.

“This is an issue that developed from a tragedy that hit our hometown,” stated state Sen. Matt Brass, R-Newnan, in a news unencumber. “The solution will not immediately help those we represent but HB311 can and will help many others. Rep Smith is a selfless leader that sought input from others to find a solution to a very difficult problem – HB311 is the product of that. I’m thankful she included me in the process.”

