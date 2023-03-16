Georgia unemployment rate increases in January | Georgia

(The Center Square) — Georgia’s regional commissions reported upper unemployment in January however the hard work power grew in all however probably the most state’s areas, in line with numbers launched on Thursday.

The Georgia Department of Labor says it’s an annual pattern for unadjusted unemployment charges to extend in January after the top of the vacation season.

“Despite a nationwide pandemic and challenging economic times, continued investments in Georgia’s labor force and thriving business community have kept our economy strong,” stated Georgia Labor Commissioner Bruce Thompson. “As labor commissioner, it is my No. 1 priority to help more Georgians get back to work and fill the jobs that our businesses need.”

The Central Savannah River Regional Commission reported a smaller hard work power and its unemployment rate (4.2%) used to be up 0.2% from January 2022. Its hard work power used to be down by way of 2,554 from the former 12 months to 197,010. Initial unemployment claims had been up by way of 872 (72%) from the 12 months ahead of.

The Atlanta Regional Commission reported a three.2% unemployment rate (down 0.1%) from the 12 months prior and a hard work power that higher by way of 34,295 to an all-time prime of 2,566,596. Initial claims had been up by way of 24% over 2022 and higher by way of 49% in comparison to the former month.

Also reporting an all-time prime with its hard work power used to be the Three Rivers Regional Commission, which represents Butts, Carroll, Coweta, Heard, Lamar, Meriwether, Pike, Spalding, Troup and Upson counties. The fee reported a hard work power of 257,681, up 1,960 from the 12 months ahead of. Unemployment rate in the area used to be 3.3%, down from the three.4% reported in January 2022.

The Northeast Georgia Regional Commission reported a file hard work power of 325,845 and an unemployment rate of three.1%, the similar rate because the 12 months ahead of. Initial claims had been up 21% when compared with the 12 months prior (243 to one,430). Initial claims had been up by way of 6,190 (183%) to 9,572.

Also recording a file hard work power used to be the Northwest Georgia Regional Commission, with its hard work power expanding by way of 5,255 to 432,744. Its unemployment rate used to be as much as 3.6% when compared with 3.4% in January 2022.

The Coastal Georgia Regional Commission had a three.5% unemployment rate, up from 3.2% in January 2022. Initial claims higher by way of 16% (1,379 claims, up 189) when compared with the 12 months ahead of and the area’s hard work power grew by way of 934 to 344,469.

The Georgia Mountains Regional Commission reported a slight build up in its unemployment rate from 2.9% in January 2022 to a few% this January. The hard work power higher by way of 3,575 to 243,417 and preliminary claims higher by way of 56% in comparison to the 12 months ahead of (1,315 claims, up 472).

Reporting a slight lower in its unemployment rate used to be the Middle Georgia Regional Commission at 3.7%, however the hard work power shrank in comparison to January 2022, right down to 217,315. Initial unemployment claims had been up by way of 18% (191 to one,227) in comparison to the 12 months prior.

The River Valley Regional Commission had a slight lower in its unemployment rate in January (4.4% vs. 4.5% in January 2022) and its hard work power higher by way of 1,336 to 145,728. Initial claims higher by way of 375 (25%) to one,877.

The Southern Georgia Regional Commission had a nil.2% build up in its unemployment rate in comparison to the 12 months prior (3.5%) with its hard work power shrinking by way of 1,582 to 179,726. Initial claims jumped by way of 1,006 (112%) to one,906 as when compared with January 2022.

Also appearing an unemployment rate lower used to be the Southwest Georgia Regional Commission. Its unemployment rate reduced in size from 3.9% in January 2022 to a few.7%. The hard work power there in Baker, Calhoun, Colquitt, Decatur, Dougherty, Early, Grady, Lee, Miller, Mitchell, Seminole, Terrell, Thomas and Worth counties reduced in size by way of 2,640 to 145,880 and preliminary claims simplest higher by way of 5%.

Data from the St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank presentations a three.4% unemployment rate for January, which higher by way of 0.2% in February.