Germany beat India in shootout

The Indian girls’s hockey crew misplaced 1-2 to Germany in a shootout after each the groups have been locked at 1-1 on the finish of the regulation time within the first match of the double-leg FIH Professional League on the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Saturday.

Early objectives from Navneet Kaur (fourth minute) and Carlotta Sippel (fifth) set the tone for what was an thrilling contest between world No. 9 India and world No. 5 Germany.

Each groups wasted quite a few scoring probabilities to complete tied after the top of the regulation 60 minutes, forcing the match into shootout the place the Germans did simply sufficient to come back out on high.

Navneet scored the one objective for India within the shootout as Sharmila Devi, Neha Goyal, Laremsiami and Monika wasted their probabilities. For Germany, Pauline Heinz and Sara Strauss discovered the web within the shootout, which was sufficient for the guests to eke out a beneficial outcome.



1 Associated

Enjoying their debut season within the Professional League, the Indian girls’s crew made a nice begin to their marketing campaign, beating China 7-1 and 2-1 of their opening two video games in Muscat. Then they defeated world No. 6 Spain 2-1 at house earlier than slumping to a 3-Four defeat within the return-leg final month.

The draw after regulation time ensured India to safe one level from the match, whereas the Germans secured two factors, together with a bonus.

Regardless of the loss, India are positioned third within the standings with 10 factors from 5 video games whereas the Germans are in sixth place with simply two factors from three matches.

Each the perimeters will face one another within the second match of the tie on the Kalinga Stadium on Sunday.