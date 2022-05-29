Gervonta Davis vs. Rolando Romero fight start time: Live stream, PPV price, how to watch, Showtime Boxing

On Saturday night, rising star Gervonta “Tank” Davis returns to the ring to take on bitter rival Rolando Romero with Davis’ secondary WBA championship on the line. It’s a showdown between two of the hardest pound-for-pound punchers in the sport.

Davis has knocked out 24 of his 26 opponents as a professional while Romero has also only gone to decision twice in his 14 career fights. Both men are undefeated and will be looking to pick up the win and move on to even bigger things, including a potential future showdown with the winner of the undisputed lightweight championship fight between George Kambosos Jr. and Devin Haney in Australia this June.

“I’m excited to be back in Brooklyn and back at Barclays Center. This is a great city that always shows me love. It’s always been like a second home to me. I’m grateful to be back,” Davis said at the final press conference. “I won my first title here in Brooklyn and then won a second title at Barclays Center as well. I feel like this fight at this arena is great for boxing.”

The undercard fills out with three more bouts on PPV. Veterans Erislandy Lara and Gary “Spike” O’Sullivan are set to battle it out for the secondary WBA title at middleweight in the co-main event. Lara, 39, has won three in a row since a draw against Brian Castano and a loss to Jarrett Hurd in 2019 and 2018, respectively. O’Sullivan, 37, has won three of his last four with the lone loss coming by TKO to Jaime Munguia in January 2020.

The card takes place inside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn and features four fights on the pay-per-view broadcast, each of which has the potential to bring thrilling action to the ring.

The action gets underway at 9 p.m. ET on Showtime pay-per-view. The full fight card with odds from Caesars Sportsbook and complete viewing information is listed below. CBS Sports will also have live coverage of the fight with round-by-round scoring and blow-by-blow updates to keep you up to date throughout the night.

Viewing information

Date: May 28 | Location: Barclays Center — Brooklyn, New York

May 28 | Barclays Center — Brooklyn, New York Start time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET How to watch: Showtime PPV | Price: $74.99

Showtime PPV | $74.99 Stream: Showtime.com (order now)

Davis vs. Romero fight card, odds

Gervonta Davis -800 vs. Rolando Romero +550, WBA “regular” lightweight title

Erislandy Lara -1600 vs. Gary O’Sullivan +900, WBA “regular” middleweight title

Jesus Ramos -1100 vs. Luke Santamaria +700, junior middleweights

Eduardo Ramirez -370 vs. Luis Melendez +290, junior lightweights

