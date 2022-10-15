Oklahoma

Get ready for wave 2 of winter weather

October 15, 2022
Chronicle Reporter


After record-breaking chilly and Winter weather Wednesday, we are going to see a 2nd wave of freezing rain, sleet and ice Thursday.

The 2nd wave will develop throughout Southern Oklahoma round midnight.

It will transfer into Central Oklahoma by dawn.

We will see freezing rain, sleet and ice throughout Central and Southeastern Oklahoma.

With the risk of ice, we might see energy outages Thursday.

The roads, particularly elevated surfaces (bridges/overpasses) will likely be slick and dangerous.

Wind chills will likely be sub-zero Thursday morning as effectively.

The good news is the winter weather will transfer out by Thursday afternoon.

