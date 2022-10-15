Get ready for wave 2 of winter weather

This is an archived article and the information within the article could also be outdated. Please have a look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was final up to date.

After record-breaking chilly and Winter weather Wednesday, we are going to see a 2nd wave of freezing rain, sleet and ice Thursday.

The 2nd wave will develop throughout Southern Oklahoma round midnight.

It will transfer into Central Oklahoma by dawn.

We will see freezing rain, sleet and ice throughout Central and Southeastern Oklahoma.

With the risk of ice, we might see energy outages Thursday.

The roads, particularly elevated surfaces (bridges/overpasses) will likely be slick and dangerous.

Wind chills will likely be sub-zero Thursday morning as effectively.

The good news is the winter weather will transfer out by Thursday afternoon.