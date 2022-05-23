Get set for Cinco de Mayo in Dallas-Fort Worth

Cinco de Mayo celebrations around North Texas start early this year and span two weekends. These fun events showcase Mexican cultural traditions in music, dance, food and, yes, even margaritas. The importance of May 5 in Mexican history is often lost in present-day Cinco parties. So to recap, Cinco de Mayo commemorates the Battle of Puebla, fought and won by the Mexican Army against Napoleon’s French forces on May 5, 1862. Here’s a roundup of more than 20 Cinco de Mayo events.
CINCO DE MAYO — LEDBETTER EAGLE FORD COMMUNITY ORGANIZATION
The West Dallas community celebrates Cinco de Mayo with a party in the park featuring mariachis, a DJ, concessions, car clubs, and arts and craft vendors.
April 30 starting at 11 a.m. at Jaycee-Zaragoza Park, 3114 Clymer St., Dallas. Free admission. facebook.com/eaglefordledbetter.
CLEBURNE CINCO DE MAYO FESTIVAL
This parking lot party will have live music, cultural performances, lucha libre wrestling, a custom car show, food trucks, a kids zone and a dancing horses show. A concert by Mexican band Grupo Yahari starts at 6 p.m. BYOB; coolers and lawn chairs welcome.
May 1 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Cleburne Conference Center, 1501 W. Henderson St., Cleburne. Free admission. facebook.com.
CINCO DE MAYO AT TRADERS VILLAGE
Take the whole family for live music all day, carnival rides and food from vendors.
May 1 starting at 11 a.m. at Traders Village, 2602 Mayfield Road, Grand Prairie. Free admission; parking is $5. tradersvillage.com.
CINCO DE MAYO FESTIVAL AT FOUR CORNERS BREWING
A festival at the brewery includes mariachis, live bands, ballet folklorico, kids activities, food and shopping at the Latino-curated market El Mercadito DFW.
May 1 from noon to 6 p.m. at Four Corners Brewing Co., 1311 S. Ervay St., Dallas. Free admission; prices vary for food and drinks. fcbrewing.com.
CINCO DE MAYO IN ENNIS
Visit historic downtown Ennis for live entertainment with a cultural spin, shopping, food, beer and margaritas.
May 1 from 1 to 9 p.m. at 119 N. Dallas St., Ennis. $5, free for kids 12 and under. facebook.com.
CINCO DE MAYO IN FLOWER MOUND
The Greater North Texas Hispanic Chamber of Commerce presents an afternoon of Mexican food, folklorico dancing, music, games and prizes.
May 1 from 2 to 7 p.m. at Parker Square Park, 1400 Cross Timbers Road, Flower Mound. Free admission. facebook.com/GNTHCC.
CINCO DE MAYO AT THE TRUCK YARD
All-day fun at the Lowest Greenville beer garden includes a Chihuahua and little dog race at 6:30 p.m. There’ll be piñatas for adults, Tex-Mex food trucks and drink specials.
May 5 starting at 11 a.m. at the Truck Yard, 5624 Sears St., Dallas. Free admission. facebook.com/truckyarddallas.
MUY IMPORTANTE CINCO AT LAKEWOOD BREWING CO.
The event features music by Sabor Puro Cumbia, eats by Medellin Tacos and drinks made with Lakewood’s Muy Importante Mexican-style lager while supplies last.
May 5 from 3 to 9 p.m. at Lake Brewing Co., 2302 Executive Drive, Garland. Free admission; prices vary for food and drinks. facebook.com/LakewoodBrewing.
CINCO DE MAYO BLOCK PARTY AT THE REALM
Enjoy pop-up shops, face painters, caricature artists, a paper flower craft station, a charity dunking booth and music by Mariachi Los Reyes de Dallas. Food and drinks will be for sale.
May 5 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Realm at Castle Hills, 4400 State Highway 121, Lewisville. Free admission. facebook.com/TheRealmCastleHills.
CHIHUAHUA RACES AT TAQUERIA LA VENTANA
Stop by the downtown location across from Klyde Warren Park for street tacos, drink specials, live music and cute Chihuahuas going for the gold. Register your dog for the race and receive a $20 restaurant gift card and the chance for your pup to be the big winner. Email marketing @localfavorite.com to register; deadline is May 2.
May 5 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Taqueria La Ventana, 1611 McKinney Ave., Dallas. Free admission; prices vary for food and drinks. facebook.com/taquerialaventana.
CINCO DE MAYO AT OAK HIGHLANDS BREWERY
Sip Mas Mejor Mexican lager, taste tacos and elotes from Locura Small Bites and play Mexican bingo at the Lake Highlands brewery.
May 5 from 5 to 9 p.m. at Oak Highlands Brewery, 10484 Brockwood Road, Dallas. Free admission; prices vary for food and drinks. facebook.com/oakhighlandsbrewery.
CINCO DE MAYO IN DUNCANVILLE
A family-friendly block party features face painting, bounce houses and street vendors. Alegre Ballet Folklorico performs at 6 p.m., followed by a DJ and live band from 7 to 11 p.m.
May 5 starting at 5 p.m. at Duncanville Main Station, 100 S. Main St., Duncanville. Free with RSVP. facebook.com.
CINCO DE MAYO AT THE RUSTIC
A mariachi band gets the party started, and the music continues into the evening with Rafael Angel performing from 7 to 9 p.m. Get your camera ready for photo ops in the backyard.
May 5 starting at 5:30 p.m. at the Rustic, 3656 Howell St., Dallas. Admission is free with RSVP. facebook.com/therusticdallas.
CINCO DE MAYO WITH SELENA FOREVER
A concert on the outdoor stage features the Selena Forever tribute band.
May 5 at 7 p.m. at Grandscape, 5752 Grandscape Blvd., The Colony. Free; $20 VIP tickets also available. facebook.com
BALLET FOLKLORICO DFW
The dance troupe performs a Cinco de Mayo showcase.
May 5 at 7 p.m. at NRH Centre, 6000 Hawk Ave., North Richland Hills. $12 for ages 3 and older, $2 for ages 2 and younger. facebook.com/balletfolkloricodfw.
CINCO DE MAYO FIESTA AT FRISCO HALL
Celebrate Cinco de Mayo at an adults-only party with salsa band Fusion Latina and a selection of Mexican food and drinks to purchase.
May 5 from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. at Frisco Hall, 5353 Independence Parkway, Frisco. $15, must be 21 or older. facebook.com/friscoevents.
CINCO DE MAYO AT MEXICAN SUGAR
Mexican Sugar celebrates with several food and drink stations set up throughout the Plano and Las Colinas restaurants. There will also be live music, Cinco de Mayo T-shirts for sale and drink specials including a tequila cocktail.
May 5 from 11 a.m. to close at Mexican Sugar locations in Plano and Las Colinas. Free admission; prices vary for food and drinks. mexicansugarcocina.com.
CINCO DE MAYO AT JOE LEO
Enjoy Tex-Mex favorites, mariachi music, a DJ, face painting and drink specials. A Casamigos happy hour tequila tasting takes place at 4 p.m. in the Cactus Club.
May 5 from 3 p.m. to close at Joe Leo, 2722 N. Fitzhugh Ave., Dallas. Free admission; prices vary for food and drinks. joeleotexmex.com.
CINCO DE MAYO WEEKEND FIESTA AT LEGACY HALL
The fun starts on May 5 with Selena tribute band Bidi Bidi Banda in the outdoor Box Garden. Klyde the Donkey will be on-site for photos. On May 7, the Cinco Fiesta features afternoon entertainment with Mariachi Rosas Divinas, Lara Latin and the Anita M. Martinez Ballet Folklorico dancers. Since May 7 is also Kentucky Derby day, take time out to watch the Run for the Roses on the big screen. Tacos, elotes and margaritas will be available at food hall stalls all day. At 8 p.m., high energy Latin dance band Havana NRG takes the stage.
May 5 from 6 to 9 p.m., May 7 from 1 to 10 p.m. at Legacy Hall, 7800 Windrose Ave., Plano. Admission and most entertainment are free; Havana NRG tickets are $10. Prices vary for food and drinks. legacyfoodhall.com.
CINCO DE MAYO PARADE AND FESTIVAL ON JEFFERSON BOULEVARD
Dallas’ signature Cinco de Mayo event starts at 10 a.m. with a parade on Oak Cliff’s Jefferson Boulevard. Spectators will line the street to watch bands, dancers, floats, and custom cars pass by. Along the parade route will be vendors and food trucks. DJs will be stationed on every corner. Visitors can shop, dine and visit a car show. Joaquin Zihuatanejo, the poet laureate of Dallas, is an honorary parade marshal.
May 7 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the 200 through 900 blocks of West Jefferson Boulevard, Dallas. Free for spectators; paid bleacher seating, cabanas and tailgating spots available. oakcliffart.org.
COWBOYS TACO FEST AT AT&T STADIUM
Celebrate Cinco de Mayo at the inaugural Taco Fest. There’ll be tasty tacos, live music, Miller Lite micheladas, beer, shopping, games and festival fun.
May 7 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Miller LiteHouse at AT&T Stadium, 1 AT&T Way, Arlington. $15-$20. attstadium.com/events/cowboys-taco-fest.
CINCO DE MAYO IN MESQUITE
This family festival includes a piñata for the kids, cultural performances, a jalapeño eating contest, Mexican food and other concessions for sale. Presented by the Hispanic Forum of Mesquite in partnership with the city of Mesquite.
May 7 from noon to 5 p.m. at Front Street Station, 100 W. Front St., Mesquite. Free admission, but some activities have a fee. cityofmesquite.com/1750/cinco-de-mayo-celebration.
FOLKLORICO FESTIVAL OF DALLAS
In observance of Cinco de Mayo, Ballet Folklorico Ollimpaxqui presents music and dance from Latin America and Mexico. There will be arts and crafts for children from 4 to 6 p.m. and a dance workshop at 5 p.m. followed by a dance performance at 7 p.m on the outdoor plaza.
May 7 from 4 to 10 p.m. at the Latino Cultural Center, 2600 Live Oak, Dallas. Free. lcc.dallasculture.org.
CINCO DE MAYO IN GARLAND
A nonstop music lineup includes David Lee Garza, Conjunto Hall of Famer David Farias, the Selena Forever tribute band and Skala de Cumbia. A car show and a “grito” contest add to the festivities along with food and drink vendors and beer and margarita stations.
May 8 from 3 to 9 p.m. at Cecil Winters Park Amphitheatre, 1419 Spring Creek Drive, Garland. Free admission. cincodemayogarland.com.