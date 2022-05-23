Getting After The Quarterback – JoeBucsFan.com

Getting After The Quarterback
May 23rd, 2022
It’s never too early to look at the Week 1 matchup between the Bucs and the Cowboys in Jerry’s World.
Already, the line for the Bucs-Cowboys game is Cowboys +3. And this line was a discussion with former NFL suit and coffee fetcher for Bill Walsh, Al Davis and Bill Belicheat. That would be Michael Lombardi in a recent “GM Shuffle” podcast.
The key for the Week 1 defending the Cowboys, in Lombardi’s eyes, will be the Bucs’ front line on defense.
Lombardi thinks if both Ndamukong Suh and Jason Pierre-Paul do not re-sign with the Bucs, that is a significant hole to replace.
“Are the Bucs good enough upfront?” Lombardi asked. “They don’t have Suh back. They don’t have Jason Pierre-Paul back. Vita Vea we know is a load. But are they good enough up front to really put some pressure upfront to create a problem for [Dak] Prescott?”
Yeah, Joe understands JPP was a shell of himself last year. So statistically, as far as rushing the passer, JPP was a total non-factor. But that’s because the guy was playing with one arm. He had a torn rotator cuff. How he was able to play with that injury is a mystery and speaks to JPP’s pain tolerance.
So in Joe’s eyes, waving off JPP’s statistical irrelevance is lazy thinking. A healthy JPP adds value. If you want to argue his age is a bad bet, well that’s a different story and a valid argument.
So right now the Bucs will be replacing Suh’s snaps (717) and JPP’s pressures (when healthy) with two guys who have a combined six NFL starts, Joe Tryon-Shoyinka and rookie Logan Hall.
Seems to be a whole lotta hope there and you know what Joe thinks of hope.