Ghislaine Maxwell should spend 30 to 55 years in prison, federal prosecutors argue

Federal prosecutors have really helpful that British socialite (*55*) Maxwell spend at the least 30 years in jail for her function in the sexual abuse of teenage ladies over a 10-year interval by her onetime boyfriend, financier Jeffrey Epstein.

In written arguments on Wednesday, prosecutors stated Maxwell should serve between 30 years and 55 years in jail, reflecting federal sentencing tips. They made their suggestions to the decide who will preside over a sentencing listening to on Tuesday in Manhattan federal court docket.

The 60-year-old Maxwell was convicted in December of intercourse trafficking and different crimes after a monthlong trial that included testimony from 4 ladies who stated they had been abused as youngsters.

Defense legal professionals stated in a sentencing submission final week that she should spend not more than 5 years in jail and should not pay for Epstein’s crimes, since he was the mastermind and principal abuser and “orchestrated the crimes for his personal gratification.” Epstein was discovered useless in his Manhattan federal jail cell in 2019, after having been arrested and charged with intercourse trafficking in a widely-publicized indictment. His demise was dominated a suicide.

Prosecutors stated Maxwell performed an “instrumental role in the horrific sexual abuse of multiple young teenage girls” between 1994 and 2004 at a few of Epstein’s palatial residences. They referred to as her crimes “monstrous.”

“As part of a disturbing agreement with Jeffrey Epstein, Maxwell identified, groomed, and abused multiple victims, while she enjoyed a life of extraordinary luxury and privilege. In her wake, Maxwell left her victims permanently scarred with emotional and psychological injuries,” prosecutors wrote.

“That damage can never be undone, but it can be accounted for in crafting a just sentence for Maxwell’s crimes,” they stated.

Prosecutors additionally urged the decide to reject Maxwell’s pleas for leniency on the grounds that she has suffered in extraordinary methods in jail whereas awaiting trial and afterward. Defense legal professionals stated she has confronted demise threats and harsh situations which have precipitated her to lose hair and weight. In April, a decide rejected Maxwell’s request for a brand new trial after her conviction in December of 2021.

(*30*)(*55*) Maxwell seems throughout closing arguments in this courtroom sketch drawn amid her trial. Jane Rosenberg



Maxwell’s look at trial proved these claims had been unsuitable, prosecutors stated, including: “The defendant is perfectly healthy, with a full head of hair.”

They stated Maxwell “has enjoyed remarkable privileges as a high-profile inmate that vastly exceed the benefits accorded to the average inmate. It is unsurprising that a woman who had led a life of incredible luxury should complain about her life as a prisoner, but that fact does not come close to meriting leniency at sentencing, much less the extraordinary degree of leniency the defendant seeks.”

Prosecutors additionally attacked claims by Maxwell’s legal professionals that she suffered “a credible death threat” in jail, saying that an inner probe of the purported risk revealed that an inmate remarked to somebody in passing one thing to the impact of: “I’d kill her if someone paid me a million dollars.” As a outcome, they stated, somebody who overheard the comment reported it and the inmate was moved from the housing unit.

They additionally cited what they described as Maxwell’s “complete failure to address her offense conduct and her utter lack of remorse. Instead of showing even a hint of acceptance of responsibility, the defendant makes a desperate attempt to cast blame wherever else she can.”

Maxwell’s efforts to solid aspersions on the motives of the federal government for prosecuting her and her declare that she is being held liable for Epstein’s crimes are “absurd and offensive,” prosecutors stated.

“Maxwell was an adult who made her own choices. She made the choice to sexually exploit numerous underage girls. She made the choice to conspire with Epstein for years, working as partners in crime and causing devastating harm to vulnerable victims,” they stated.

Prosecutors stated practically all the $22.5 million in property that Maxwell claimed in a bail proposal that was by no means granted was given to her by Epstein.

“The defendant’s access to wealth enabled her to present herself as a supposedly respectable member of society, who rubbed shoulders with royalty, presidents, and celebrities. That same wealth dazzled the girls from struggling families who became the defendant and Epstein’s victims,” prosecutors stated.

The sentencing submission additionally included quotes from letters written to the decide by ladies who testified through the trial, together with Kate, an ex-model from Great Britain who stated “the consequences of what Ghislaine Maxwell did have been far-reaching for me.”

“I have struggled with, and eventually triumphed over, substance use disorder. I have suffered panic attacks and night terrors, with which I still struggle. I have suffered low self esteem, loss of career opportunities. I have battled greatly with feeling unable to trust my own instincts, in choosing romantic relationships,” she wrote.