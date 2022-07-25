Ghislaine Maxwell transferred to low security federal prison in Florida



TALLAHASSEE – Ghislaine Maxwell has been transferred to a low security federal prison in Florida to proceed serving her 20-year sentence for intercourse trafficking, Bureau of Prison data present.

Maxwell, 60, has been assigned to FCI Tallahassee, described on its web site as a “low security federal correctional institution with a detention center.”

She was convicted in December on 5 federal expenses, together with intercourse trafficking of a minor, as a part of a yearslong scheme with Jeffrey Epstein to groom and sexually abuse underage ladies.

Prosecutors argued Maxwell and Epstein conspired to arrange a scheme to lure younger ladies into sexual relationships with Epstein from 1994 to 2004 in New York, Florida, New Mexico and the US Virgin Islands. Four ladies testified throughout the trial that Epstein abused them and that Maxwell facilitated the abuse and generally participated in it as effectively.

Her protection, in the meantime, argued she was a scapegoat for Epstein’s wrongdoing and attacked the reminiscences and motivations of the ladies who stated they had been sexually abused.

Epstein, who pleaded responsible in 2008 to state prostitution expenses, was indicted on federal intercourse trafficking expenses in July 2019 however died by suicide in prison a month later. Maxwell has been detained since her arrest in July 2020, and prosecutors stated she obtained credit score for 2 years of time served. She is due to be launched in 2037.

Her attorneys have appealed her conviction and sentence.

