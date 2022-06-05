‘Ghosts, maybe:’ Man tries to cover for woman as lights turn off in Florida home, sheriff says

LAKELAND, Fla. – A Lakeland man was arrested after telling deputies no person was in his residence, no matter lights turning off and “motion” being heard from inside, Polk County Sheriff’s Workplace talked about.

Deputies talked about they arrived on the residence in Lakeland after receiving a tip about April Gonzalez, 29, who had a warrant out for her arrest.

Once they reached the house, an individual, Jonathan Fowler, 29, left the home and locked the door behind him, in accordance to PCSO. Deputies talked about Fowler instructed them no person else was residence, and he wouldn’t allow them inside and never utilizing a warrant.

In keeping with the PCSO’s Fb internet web page, “That appeared very peculiar given the best way during which he shortly locked and closed the door. Even peculiarer (sic) was how the lights started shutting off contained in the ‘empty’ residence and motion might be heard coming from inside. Should have been termites…or earwigs. Ghosts, possibly.”

Deputies talked about they began calling for Gonzalez over their P.A. system, though that didn’t garner any response. Nevertheless, deputies talked about as soon as they launched out one amongst their K9 deputies, Fowler admitted that Gonzalez was inside the home.

In keeping with deputies, they made their means into the home and had been lastly ready to arrest Gonzalez. Fowler was moreover arrested and faces charges for resisting an officer with out violence.

The division’s social media stated that the involved K9 unit was given a toy as a reward.