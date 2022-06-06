Giannis Antetokounmpo, Nikola Jokic, Luka Doncic lead 2021-22 Kia All-NBA 1st Team

NEW YORK – Milwaukee Bucks ahead Giannis Antetokounmpo, Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Dončić, Denver Nuggets middle Nikola Jokić, Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker and Boston Celtics ahead Jayson Tatum have been chosen to the 2021-22 Kia All-NBA First Workforce, the NBA introduced right now.

The Kia All-NBA First Workforce is made up totally of gamers age 27 or youthful for the primary time for the reason that 1954-55 season.

Antetokounmpo was the one participant to obtain All-NBA First Workforce votes on all 100 ballots (500 whole factors), incomes his fourth consecutive choice to the First Workforce and sixth All-NBA Workforce honor general (First Workforce, Second Workforce and Third Workforce). That is the third All-NBA First Workforce choice every for Dončić (476 factors) and Jokić (476 factors), the 2021-22 Kia NBA Most Helpful Participant. Booker (460 factors) is making his debut on the All-NBA Workforce. Tatum (390 factors) joins Booker as a first-time choice to the All-NBA First Workforce.

With the number of Antetokounmpo (27 years previous), Dončić (23), Jokić (27), Booker (25) and Tatum (24), the Kia All-NBA First Workforce is made up totally of gamers age 27 or youthful for the primary time in 67 years (1954-55 season). Dončić is the fourth participant in NBA historical past to be named to the All-NBA First Workforce three or extra instances earlier than turning 24, becoming a member of Tim Duncan, Kevin Durant and Max Zaslofsky.

The recipients will every obtain a signature Victor Soloman crystal basketball in celebration of the respect.

The 2021-22 Kia All-NBA Second Workforce consists of Philadelphia 76ers middle Joel Embiid (414 factors), Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (301 factors), Brooklyn Nets ahead Kevin Durant (276 factors), Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (274 factors) and Chicago Bulls ahead DeMar DeRozan (184 factors).

The 2021-22 Kia All-NBA Second Workforce: Stephen Curry (Golden State)

DeMar DeRozan (Chicago)

Kevin Durant (Brooklyn)

Joel Embiid (Philadelphia)

Ja Morant (Memphis)

Embiid, the 2021-22 NBA scoring champion, has been named to the All-NBA Second Workforce for the fourth time within the final 5 seasons. Morant, the 2021-22 Kia NBA Most Improved Participant, is an All-NBA Workforce honoree for the primary time. That is the 10th All-NBA Workforce choice for Durant, the eighth for Curry and the third for DeRozan.

The 2021-22 Kia All-NBA Third Workforce consists of Minnesota Timberwolves middle Karl-Anthony Cities (174 factors), Los Angeles Lakers ahead LeBron James (169 factors), Suns guard Chris Paul (114 factors), Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Younger (110 factors) and Toronto Raptors ahead Pascal Siakam (63 factors).

The 2021-22 Kia All-NBA Third Workforce: LeBron James (L.A. Lakers)

Chris Paul (Phoenix)

Pascal Siakam (Toronto)

Karl-Anthony Cities (Minnesota)

Trae Younger (Atlanta)

That is the second All-NBA Workforce honor for each Cities and Siakam and the primary for Younger. James has prolonged his NBA document for many All-NBA Workforce picks to 18. Paul has been voted to the All-NBA Workforce for the 11th time, the second-most picks amongst energetic gamers behind James.

The 2021-22 Kia All-NBA Workforce was chosen by a world panel of 100 sportswriters and broadcasters. Gamers have been awarded 5 factors for every vote to the All-NBA First Workforce, three factors for every vote to the Second Workforce and one level for every vote to the Third Workforce. Voters chosen two guards, two forwards and one middle for every staff, selecting gamers on the place they play repeatedly. Gamers who acquired votes at a number of positions have been slotted on the place at which they acquired probably the most voting factors.

The entire voting outcomes for the 2021-22 Kia All-NBA Workforce are posted here. The “Complete Factors” class represents voting factors that gamers acquired at any place, not simply the place at which they’re listed. The balloting was tabulated by the impartial accounting agency Ernst & Younger LLP. Full ballots for every voter can be posted at PR.NBA.com after the announcement of all end-of-season awards.

Under are the opposite gamers who acquired votes for the 2021-22 Kia All-NBA Workforce, listed on the place at which they acquired probably the most voting factors. The “Complete Factors” class represents voting factors that gamers acquired at any place, not simply the place at which they’re listed.

Different Gamers Receiving Votes: Facilities Participant (Workforce) 1st Workforce votes (5 pts) 2nd Workforce votes (Three pts) third Workforce votes (1 pt) Complete Factors Rudy Gobert (Utah) 0 5 30 45 Bam Adebayo (Miami) 0 4 16 28

Different Gamers Receiving Votes: Forwards Participant (Workforce) 1st Workforce votes (5 pts) 2nd Workforce votes (Three pts) third Workforce votes (1 pt) Complete Factors Jimmy Butler (Miami) 0 2 26 32 Jaylen Brown (Boston) 0 0 3 3 Desmond Band (Memphis) 0 0 1 1 Khris Middleton (Milwaukee) 0 0 1 1