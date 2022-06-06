Giants’ Davis Webb says Daniel Jones is ‘smartest quarterback I’ve been around’

Since Daniel Jones was drafted by the New York Giants with the No. 6 general choose within the 2019 NFL Draft, there has actually been skepticism, questions on his consistency and issues for his future with the workforce. His general document of 12-25 will not be precisely probably the most spectacular and his 45-29 touchdown-to-interception ratio together with 36 fumbles will not be placing him on the high of quarterback energy rankings.

Whereas many have their criticisms for the 25-year-old, his backup quarterback Davis Webb has his again, and complimented Jones for his mind and work ethic.

Webb, who performed with two-time Tremendous Bowl champion Eli Manning, said of Jones: “[Jones is] the hardest-working quarterback I have been round. He is most likely the neatest quarterback I have been round.”

Webb has performed beneath Manning, Patrick Mahomes whereas at Texas Tech, Buffalo Payments star quarterback Josh Allen and is now again for his second stint with the Giants. From most views, Jones can be on the underside of the checklist out of these quarterbacks in all classes, however Webb believes in any other case.

Explaining simply what impresses him most about Jones, Webb stated: “He has actually good questions in conferences, takes actually good notes, he is at all times seeking to enhance, weight room, observe discipline, assembly room, he is simply all in, and it is enjoyable to have a teammate like that. Cares that a lot and brings probably the most out of his teammates. He is a dang good soccer participant. I feel he is gonna have his greatest yr.”

Jones is out to show himself this yr and must if he desires to be the Giants quarterback sooner or later, because the workforce didn’t choose up his fifth-year choice. With a view to set up himself because the No. 1 man within the locker room he’ll want these smarts and work ethic to propel the workforce ahead.

Final season, New York went 4-13, touchdown final within the NFC East. One other failed season might imply Jones and the Giants find yourself parting methods.