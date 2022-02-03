Giants expected to name Chiefs QBs coach Mike Kafka as offensive coordinator under Brian Daboll, per report

Last week, the New York Giants found both their new general manager and their new head coach. With former Buffalo Bills executive Joe Schoen and former Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll in place, the Giants now appear to have found their next offensive coordinator.

According to a report from NFL Media, the Giants are expected to hire Kansas City Chiefs quarterbacks coach Mike Kafka to the role. There had previously been speculation that former Bills quarterbacks coach Ken Dorsey would follow Schoen and Daboll to East Rutherford, but he instead remained in Buffalo and received a promotion to offensive coordinator.

A former fourth-round pick of the Philadelphia Eagles, Kafka bounced around on practice squads for several years and ultimately appeared in four NFL games before getting into coaching. He began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at his alma mater, Northwestern University, before joining Andy Reid’s Chiefs staff as a quality control assistant. He was then promoted to quarterbacks coach and later added passing-game coordinator to his title.

Sirius XM’s Adam Caplan indicated that he expects Kafka to call plays for the Giants offense. That’s something of a surprise considering Daboll called plays in Buffalo and Kafka has not called plays in Kansas City — a responsibility offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy holds. Bieniemy consults with Reid as well.

Either way, the Giants are on their way to forming a strong offensive staff, one that can now pull ideas from two of the best offenses in the league over the last few years.