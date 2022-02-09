Giants hiring former Ravens defensive coordinator Don ‘Wink’ Martindale to serve in same position, per reports

The Giants have added big names — from head coach Brian Daboll to general manager Joe Schoen — to fill out their new staff this offseason. Now, they’re set to add another, working to hire former Ravens defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale for the same position in New York, as ESPN and NFL Media reported Tuesday.

The Giants had cast a relatively wide net while searching for a potential replacement for Patrick Graham, their DC of the last two seasons, interviewing former Bears DC Sean Desai, former Eagles DC Jim Schwartz and soon-to-be Steelers DC Teryl Austin for their vacancy. Martindale, however, was New York’s top external candidate, per NFL Media, with Graham relocating to Las Vegas to serve as the Raiders’ DC under new coach Josh McDaniels.

In charge of the Ravens’ defense for the last four years, the 58-year-old Martindale is one of the NFL’s most respected voices at his position. Before succeeding Dean Pees as Baltimore’s DC starting in 2018, he coached the Ravens’ linebackers for six seasons, including the team’s Super Bowl-winning 2012 campaign. His defense ranked No. 1 in the NFL during his first year running the unit and posted top-10 finishes in each of the ensuing two seasons. After his defense dropped to No. 25 in an injury-riddled 2021, Martindale mutually parted ways with coach John Harbaugh and the Ravens.

Before working for the Ravens, Martindale spent two years in Denver, first as the Broncos’ linebackers coach, then as the defensive coordinator. He also spent 2004-2008 coaching LBs with the Raiders.