Giants make Dexter Lawrence one of the NFL’s highest-paid defensive tackles with 4-year extension

The New York Giants have reached an settlement with defensive take on Dexter Lawrence to provide him a large four-year extension, making him one of the highest-paid avid gamers at his place. The deal, value $90 million, with $60 million assured, has been showed by way of CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones. Lawrence was once set to go into the ultimate yr of his contract after the Giants picked up his fifth-year choice closing yr. With this extension, Lawrence will stay with the Giants for the foreseeable long run.

The extension makes Lawrence one of the highest-paid defensive tackles in the NFL, tying him with Commanders superstar Daron Payne, with a median annual wage of $22.5 million. Players like DeForest Buckner, Javon Hargrave, and Chris Jones fall underneath them, whilst Jeffery Simmons and Aaron Donald, with an annual wage of $31.6 million, stand above them.

In the 2019 NFL Draft, the Giants picked Lawrence with the seventeenth general select they obtained as section of the business that despatched Odell Beckham Jr. to the Cleveland Browns.

Since his arrival, Lawrence has confirmed to be one of the best defensive tackles in the NFL, particularly in 2022 with the arrival of defensive coordinator Wink Martindale. In the 16 video games he performed in the closing yr, Lawrence completed career-highs throughout the board with 7.5 sacks, 68 tackles, 28 quarterback hits, and 3 move breakups. The Giants made it to the playoffs after a 9-7-1 common season and a win over the Minnesota Vikings throughout Super Wild Card Weekend, with Lawrence contributing six tackles and a team-high 4 quarterback hits. Throughout his 4 seasons, Lawrence has completed 16.5 sacks, 213 tackles, and 58 quarterback hits.

With Lawrence’s extension now entire, the subsequent function for GM Joe Schoen may well be to make a decision on the contract standing of Saquon Barkley, whom the crew positioned the franchise tag previous this offseason.