Giants’ Patrick Graham interviewing for Raiders defensive coordinator job, per report

New York Giants defensive coordinator Patrick Graham may have reportedly missed out on the Minnesota Vikings head coaching job, but there are still several teams that want him to lead their defenses. On Friday, NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero reported that the Las Vegas Raiders are interviewing Graham for their open defensive coordinator position.

The Giants had to approve the interview request since Graham potentially moving over to the Raiders would be a lateral move. New York also granted permission to the Pittsburgh Steelers to interview Graham for their defensive coordinator position earlier this offseason. The 43-year-old just wrapped up his second season with the Giants, and served as their assistant head coach as well.

While the Giants defense finished 21st overall this past season, injuries and offensive failures hampered a unit that was waiting to break out after finishing 12th overall last year, and 9th in points allowed per game. Graham garnered interest on the coaching carousel last year as well, but ultimately passed on other opportunities to sign an extension with the Giants.

This past season, CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora reported that Graham was continuing to mount buzz in league circles for his defensive mind, and that he would even be a viable replacement for Joe Judge. While that did not happen with New York’s hiring of Brian Daboll, it appears as though Graham has options in regards to where he wants to take his talents this offseason.