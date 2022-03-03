Giants’ Saquon Barkley only worth a fourth-round pick in potential trade, per report

This week at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine, New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen was asked if he would potentially trade a big name this offseason such as running back Saquon Barkley. He responded saying that he’s “open to everything,” but what could the Giants get in return for their former No. 2 overall pick?

According to Dan Duggan of The Athletic, in surveying sources at the combine, the consensus trade value for Barkley is a fourth-round pick. Duggan also asked around about the value for cornerback James Bradberry, which is reportedly a third-round pick.

While Barkley’s perceived value is lower than most probably thought, it has always been unlikely that he would be traded. Barkley is playing on the fifth-year option of his rookie contract in 2022, and is guaranteed $7.217 million, per Spotrac, which ranks 10th among running back AAV this upcoming season, according to Over The Cap.

Barkley returned to the field this past season after tearing his ACL in 2020. While he missed four straight games in the middle of the season, he rushed for 593 yards and two touchdowns, and caught 41 passes for 263 yards and two touchdowns in 13 games played. It’s true that the Giants could get under the cap by trading Barkley, but when this player is healthy, he’s one of the most impactful playmakers in the NFL. If general managers are throwing out a Day 3 pick in these hypothetical trade talks, it makes it seem likely Barkley will remain in New York for at least the 2022 season.