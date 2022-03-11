Giants’ Sterling Shepard agrees to pay cut, will return for 2022 season, per reports

Every week after the Giants reportedly requested large receiver Sterling Shepard to take a pay minimize in 2022 and past, the previous second-round decide has carried out simply that, according to multiple reports. Reasonably than search a contemporary begin elsewhere, the 29-year-old Shepard has agreed to a reworked contract that each lowers his wage and voids the ultimate 12 months of his earlier four-year extension, per ESPN’s Jordan Raanan, returning him to New York however making him a free agent after the 2022 marketing campaign.

Shepard, 29, is the longest-tenured participant on the Giants’ roster, which figures to endure vital overhaul beneath new coach Brian Daboll and first-time basic supervisor Joe Schoen. He was beforehand due $12.5 million in 2022, the penultimate season of a four-year, $41 million deal he signed in 2019. Releasing Shepard outright would’ve saved the Giants $4.5 million, however the wideout needed to return to the Giants, per Raanan, and New York has publicly dedicated to constructing round quarterback Daniel Jones.

Shepard has been a productive, if unspectacular, wideout when wholesome, eclipsing 50 catches and 575 receiving yards in every of his first 5 NFL seasons. The issue is, he is hardly ever stayed wholesome, enjoying simply two full seasons and lacking 20 video games over the past three years, together with 10 in 2021 as a consequence of a torn Achilles. His greatest marks got here in 2018, when he logged a career-high 66 catches for 872 yards and 4 touchdowns, averaging over 13 yards per catch reverse Odell Beckham Jr.

Coming into 2022, Shepard figures to stay within the dialog for a beginning position in New York, until the Giants use one other early draft decide on the place.